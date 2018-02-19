Kingdom Golf News & Results

Waterville
Single 18 hole Singles S/Ford 10th/11th Feb
Sponsored by: Club
1st Martin O’Shea (17) 37pts
Sat Ger O’Neill (2) 34pts
Sun Dominic McGillicuddy (6) 36 pts
Ladies
13 Hole Stableford Sun Feb 12th & Tues Feb 13th
1st : Judy Sutton (19) 28 pts
2nd : Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) 27 pts
Killarney
Competition Results
Event: Choir Fundraiser
Course: Mahony’s Point
Sponsor:
Date: 18th February 2018
1st Gerard Hogan (05) 43pts
2nd Conor Clancy (07) 41pts
3rd Mark Tuite (05) 39 pts
4th Pat Chawke (09) 39pts
5th Donal Considine (03) 39pts
Cat.1 Michael Maher (06) 38pts
Cat.2 Jonathan Casey (10) 35pts
Cat.3 John Hickey (13) 38pts
Cat.4 Jack (President) Buckley (9) 35pts
Standard Scratch 35 pts
Upcoming Competition
Sponsor:
Date: 25/02/2018
Format: Singles Stableford
Course: Killeen
(BRS opens Wednesday at 19:00)
Kenmare
Men’s Golf Results.
Feb. 18th.
15 Hole Singles.
1st. Dave Burke – (10) – 37pts.
2nd. Paudie Kelleher – (20) – 34pts.
3rd. Gerald O’Dwyer – (12) – 33pts.
Ladies Golf Results.
Sunday 18th Feb.
12 hole Stableford
Winner:- Delia Long – (26) – 25 pts.
Tralee
Men’s results
Sunday 18th February (14 holes singels)
1st Jerry Maloney (14) 33pts
2nd Derek O’Brien (15) 33pts
3rd James O’Halloran (7) 31pts
4th Daniel F O’Connor (9) 31pts
91 Cards processed
Fixtures:
Sat 24th Feb: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round 1 (Min 2 per team to a max of 3 per team) Sun 25th Feb: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round 1.
BRS for Round One Qualifying Currently open.
BRS for Round Two Qualifying opens Monday 26th at 8.00pm.
Sat 03rd Mar: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round 1 (Min 2 per team to a max of 3 per team) Sun 04th Mar: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round 1.
Sat 10th Mar: Spring League Quarter Finals of Cup & Plate . Casual Golf. Junior Golf Sun 11th Mar: Spring League Quarter Finals of Cup & Plate Sat 17th Mar: Semi Finals of Spring League Cup and Plate. Casual Golf . Junior Golf Sunday 18th Mar: Spring League Finals. Cup & Plate. Club Singles
Mon 19th Mar: Open Am Am McCarthy Insurances . Any Combination. Timesheet opens for members on 12th Feb & visitors 19th Feb.
Ladies Results ( Sunday 18th February) Round 3 spring League
1st Margaret Murphy (35) 30 points
2nd Catherine Mc Carthy (12) 27points
3rd Margaret O Donoghue (29) 27 points
29 Cards processed
Well done ladies
Reminder next Sunday 25th February is the start of the Men’s Spring League. They are playing 18 holes starting on the 1st tee box. Ladies are playing R4 of Spring League, 14 holes starting on the 5th tee box.
Dooks
Men’s Club – 15 Hole Sweep 17th & 18th February 2018
1st – Shane Shanahan (13) = 30 pts c/b
2nd – Clinton Griffin (21) = 30 pts
Ladies Club – 12 Hole Competition / Sweep Saturday 17th February 2018
1st – Dolores Johnston (33) = 25 pts
2nd – Annagret Holtkott (27) = 25 pts
3rd – Mary Inlis (12) = 25 pts
Ballybunion
Monday 12th – Sunday 18th February 2018
Mens Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 25th February 2018 Men’s Fourball V Par Competition – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Voucher Competition Tuesday 6th February 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Louise Griffin (17) 24pts
2nd Martha Woulfe (36) 23pts
Ladies Voucher Competition Tuesday 13th February 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Norma Mullane (27) 29pts
2nd Sarah Quilter (29) 27pts
3rd Erin Rowan (23) 26pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 24th February 2018 Ladies Spring League Competition Sponsored by the Horseshoe Bar Listowel
Tuesday 27th February 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 22nd February 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 23rd February 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford
1. John O’Connor (13) 38pts
2. Cormac Flannery (0) 37pts
3. Joe Curran (16) 37pts
Ladies
12 Hole Singles S/Ford
1. Kate O’Connor (23) 22pts
2. Cathy O’Boyle (21) 20pts
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was a 3 Club + Putter Single Stableford Competition over 12 Par 3 Holes.
1 Mc Mahon, Earl 29 pts (05)
2 Healy, Paddy 26 pts (11)
Next Sunday will be the Captains Drive In at 10.30am and will be followed by a Mixed Scramble. Names for the scramble need to be in for 10.20am for a draw for partners.
The Spring League Will start on March 4th and run for 6 Sundays. Teams of 5. Entry Fee €20 per person. 3 scores out of 5 to count on each of the 5 qualifying rounds on Mar 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th & April 1st. After the 5th qualifying round, the top 4 teams will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on the morning of April 9th. Final will take place in the afternoon.
Semi-Finals and Final will consist of: 1 Singles Matchplay, 1 Scotch Foursomes Matchplay & 1 Fourball Matchplay
Beaufort
3rd/4th February – Rd 1 Spring League (11 hole Stableford) sponsored by Cahillane Butchers, Killorglin
Winner: Jim O’Leary (10) 22 pts
Fixtures
4th March – Captains Drive-In – Meet at Clubhouse at 10.30am – Drive-In at 11am followed by Scramble.
24th/25th February – Round 2 Spring League Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers – 11 hole Stableford (yellow tees)
10th/11th March – – Round 3 Spring League Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers – 11 hole Stableford (yellow tees)
17th/18th March – Easter Egg Competition – Sponsored by Kerry Petroleum.
30th March – Club Fundraiser Sponsored by Great Southern Hotel, Killarney – 4 Ball Betterball (Any Combination) – Entry Fee €25 per person – Timesheet now open.