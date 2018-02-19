Kingdom Golf News & Results

Waterville

Single 18 hole Singles S/Ford 10th/11th Feb

Sponsored by: Club

1st Martin O’Shea (17) 37pts

Sat Ger O’Neill (2) 34pts

Sun Dominic McGillicuddy (6) 36 pts

Ladies

13 Hole Stableford Sun Feb 12th & Tues Feb 13th

1st : Judy Sutton (19) 28 pts

2nd : Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) 27 pts

Killarney

Competition Results

Event: Choir Fundraiser

Course: Mahony’s Point

Sponsor:

Date: 18th February 2018

1st Gerard Hogan (05) 43pts

2nd Conor Clancy (07) 41pts

3rd Mark Tuite (05) 39 pts

4th Pat Chawke (09) 39pts

5th Donal Considine (03) 39pts

Cat.1 Michael Maher (06) 38pts

Cat.2 Jonathan Casey (10) 35pts

Cat.3 John Hickey (13) 38pts

Cat.4 Jack (President) Buckley (9) 35pts

Standard Scratch 35 pts

Upcoming Competition

Sponsor:

Date: 25/02/2018

Format: Singles Stableford

Course: Killeen

(BRS opens Wednesday at 19:00)

Kenmare

Men’s Golf Results.

Feb. 18th.

15 Hole Singles.

1st. Dave Burke – (10) – 37pts.

2nd. Paudie Kelleher – (20) – 34pts.

3rd. Gerald O’Dwyer – (12) – 33pts.

Ladies Golf Results.

Sunday 18th Feb.

12 hole Stableford

Winner:- Delia Long – (26) – 25 pts.

Tralee

Men’s results

Sunday 18th February (14 holes singels)

1st Jerry Maloney (14) 33pts

2nd Derek O’Brien (15) 33pts

3rd James O’Halloran (7) 31pts

4th Daniel F O’Connor (9) 31pts

91 Cards processed

Fixtures:

Sat 24th Feb: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round 1 (Min 2 per team to a max of 3 per team) Sun 25th Feb: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round 1.

BRS for Round One Qualifying Currently open.

BRS for Round Two Qualifying opens Monday 26th at 8.00pm.

Sat 03rd Mar: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round 1 (Min 2 per team to a max of 3 per team) Sun 04th Mar: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round 1.

Sat 10th Mar: Spring League Quarter Finals of Cup & Plate . Casual Golf. Junior Golf Sun 11th Mar: Spring League Quarter Finals of Cup & Plate Sat 17th Mar: Semi Finals of Spring League Cup and Plate. Casual Golf . Junior Golf Sunday 18th Mar: Spring League Finals. Cup & Plate. Club Singles

Mon 19th Mar: Open Am Am McCarthy Insurances . Any Combination. Timesheet opens for members on 12th Feb & visitors 19th Feb.

Ladies Results ( Sunday 18th February) Round 3 spring League

1st Margaret Murphy (35) 30 points

2nd Catherine Mc Carthy (12) 27points

3rd Margaret O Donoghue (29) 27 points

29 Cards processed

Well done ladies

Reminder next Sunday 25th February is the start of the Men’s Spring League. They are playing 18 holes starting on the 1st tee box. Ladies are playing R4 of Spring League, 14 holes starting on the 5th tee box.

Dooks

Men’s Club – 15 Hole Sweep 17th & 18th February 2018

1st – Shane Shanahan (13) = 30 pts c/b

2nd – Clinton Griffin (21) = 30 pts

Ladies Club – 12 Hole Competition / Sweep Saturday 17th February 2018

1st – Dolores Johnston (33) = 25 pts

2nd – Annagret Holtkott (27) = 25 pts

3rd – Mary Inlis (12) = 25 pts

Ballybunion

Monday 12th – Sunday 18th February 2018

Mens Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 25th February 2018 Men’s Fourball V Par Competition – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Voucher Competition Tuesday 6th February 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Louise Griffin (17) 24pts

2nd Martha Woulfe (36) 23pts

Ladies Voucher Competition Tuesday 13th February 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Norma Mullane (27) 29pts

2nd Sarah Quilter (29) 27pts

3rd Erin Rowan (23) 26pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 24th February 2018 Ladies Spring League Competition Sponsored by the Horseshoe Bar Listowel

Tuesday 27th February 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 22nd February 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 23rd February 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford

1. John O’Connor (13) 38pts

2. Cormac Flannery (0) 37pts

3. Joe Curran (16) 37pts

Ladies

12 Hole Singles S/Ford

1. Kate O’Connor (23) 22pts

2. Cathy O’Boyle (21) 20pts

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was a 3 Club + Putter Single Stableford Competition over 12 Par 3 Holes.

1 Mc Mahon, Earl 29 pts (05)

2 Healy, Paddy 26 pts (11)

Next Sunday will be the Captains Drive In at 10.30am and will be followed by a Mixed Scramble. Names for the scramble need to be in for 10.20am for a draw for partners.

The Spring League Will start on March 4th and run for 6 Sundays. Teams of 5. Entry Fee €20 per person. 3 scores out of 5 to count on each of the 5 qualifying rounds on Mar 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th & April 1st. After the 5th qualifying round, the top 4 teams will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on the morning of April 9th. Final will take place in the afternoon.

Semi-Finals and Final will consist of: 1 Singles Matchplay, 1 Scotch Foursomes Matchplay & 1 Fourball Matchplay

Beaufort

3rd/4th February – Rd 1 Spring League (11 hole Stableford) sponsored by Cahillane Butchers, Killorglin

Winner: Jim O’Leary (10) 22 pts

Fixtures

4th March – Captains Drive-In – Meet at Clubhouse at 10.30am – Drive-In at 11am followed by Scramble.

24th/25th February – Round 2 Spring League Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers – 11 hole Stableford (yellow tees)

10th/11th March – – Round 3 Spring League Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers – 11 hole Stableford (yellow tees)

17th/18th March – Easter Egg Competition – Sponsored by Kerry Petroleum.

30th March – Club Fundraiser Sponsored by Great Southern Hotel, Killarney – 4 Ball Betterball (Any Combination) – Entry Fee €25 per person – Timesheet now open.