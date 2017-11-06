Kingdom Golf News & Results

Castlegregory

Results:

Bank Holiday Monday 30th October, 4 Person Mixed Open Champagne Classic, 1st Mike Burrows, President Eddie Hanafin, Joe Mulcahy and Patsy Murphy 94 pts., 2nd Sean O’Connor, Lady President Merlyn O’Connor, Marion Bourke and Noel Earlie 94 pts., 3rd Jim Madden, Madge Young, Rob Young and David Young 94 pts.

Men’s Club: Sunday 5th November, 18 Hole 2 Person Classic, 1st Pat Mulcahy (15) & Tom Moriarty (11) 50 pts., 2nd Jim O’Sullivan (14) & Sean Spillane (16) 48 pts., 3rd Eddie Hanafin (9) & Michael Burrows (9) 48 pts.

Ladies Club: Friday 3rd November, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st Marie McCarthy (17) 37 pts., 2nd Teresa Rice (20) 36 pts.

Wednesday Ladies: 1st November, 1st Mary Moriarty.

Seniors: Thursday 26th October, Senior Captain Billy Sheehan’s Day, 10 Hole Stableford, 1st Joe McKenna (17) 24 pts., 2nd Alan Bulman (17) 24 pts., 3rd Sean Spillane (16) 22 pts., 4th Sean Lyons (20) 21 pts.

Thursday 2nd November, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Brian Tess (13) 24 pts., 2nd John Flynn (20) 23 pts.

Fixtures:

Men’s Club: Sunday 12th November, Shotgun Start – Sign in 8.30 am.

Ladies Club: Friday 10th November, 18 Hole Stableford. 10 am Draw. Sunday 12th November, Shotgun Start – Sign in 8.30 am.

Wednesday Ladies: 8th November, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.

Seniors: Thursday 9th November, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.

Christmas Hampers – Mixed 9 Hole Re-Entry – Kindly sponsored by Merlyn & Sean O’Connor. Best 3 combined cards. Entry €5, Re-Entry €2.

Waterville

Single 18 hole singles s/ford

Sponsored by: O’Sullivan Bakery Killorglin

1st Ger O’Neill(2) 40pts

2nd Jim Browne(24) 37pts

3rd Buddy O’Shea(10) 36 pts

F9 Patrick Fitzgerald(23) 19 pts

B9 Vincent O’Sullivan(23) 19pts

Next Sunday: 18 Hole S/ford sponsored by South West Security

Winter League this week is B-9 S/Ford

Killarney

The following are the results from the Ladies Competition held on Killeen on Sunday 5th November 2017 and kindly sponsored by Castleross Hotel

1st Sinead O’Shea (18) 35 Pts (Bk9)

2nd Fiona Leacy ( 8) 35 Pts

BG Eimear O’Donnell ( 6) 28

3rd Muireann O’Farrell (19) 34 Pts (Bk9)

4th Lora Beth Malloy (30) 34 Pts

5th Alicia Burke (19) 33 Pts

CSS = 35 Stableford Pts.

Next weeks competition A.I.B. Christmas Hampers, Single Stableford on Mahony’s Point

Club President Breda Duggan will officiate at her last official Club function on Thursday next, the 9th of November when the Annual General Meeting of the Club will take place. Breda wishes to advise all that she really enjoyed representing all Members of the Club, Ladies, Men’s and Juniors particularly as a supporter during her year as our President. Breda reflected on the highlights of her year, and the outstanding Club achievement of her year was the success of the Ladies Club in winning both the Ladies Senior Cup and the Senior Foursomes. Breda wishes to thank all Members for the courtesy and support that she received during the year. Breda will then hand over the Presidency to Jack Buckley. Jack joined the Club in 1993, his wife Noreen was already a Club member since the late 1980s. Jack and Noreen have two sons, Joe and Michael, and Michael is also a Club Member. Jack took up the game of golf in the mid 1980s, and Jack was Captain of our Club in 2009, and the highlight of Jack’s year as our Captain was the success in bringing the Irish Open Championship to Killarney for the following year of 2010.

Jack has represented the Club as both a player and a Team Manager, and he was both when Killarney were beaten by the odd match, by Limerick Golf Club in the Munster final of the Pierce Purcell Shield, and Limerick went on to win that All-Ireland championship that year.

Men’s Competition Results

Mons O’Flaherty

Kindly Sponsored by Sen. Paul Coghlan

Course: Mahony’s Point

Date: 05th November 2017

1st Kevin O’ Callaghan (09) 40 pts

2nd Dermot O’Sullivan (19) 40 pts

3rd Sean Goulding (11) 39 pts

4th Jonathan Sparling (07) 39 pts

5th Fergus McCarthy (23) 39 pts

Best Gross David O’Donoghue 36 pts

Cat 2 Sean Casey (11) 38 pts

Cat 3 Brian Regan (14) 39 pts

Cat 4 Tim Brosnan (21) 36 pts

CSS 38 Pts

Upcoming Competition

Competition: Sol Golf Team of 4

Sponsor: SOL Golf

Date: 12/11/2017

(BRS opens 08/11/2017 at 19:00)

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

15 Hole Turkey Comp. sponsored by Rodger’s Butchers.

1st. Donal Herlihy (14) 29 pts.

2nd. Dave Burke (10) 29 pts.

3rd. Paul Sutton (12) 28 pts.

Autumn Gold Thursday winner – Tom O’Connor 19pts.

Castleisland

Sunday November 5th – SuperValu, Castleisland, Hampers Round 1 – 1st – Kevin McNamara (15) 41 Pts 2nd – Willie Galvin (21) 39 Pts 3rd – Eamon Feeley (16) 38 Pts

Monday Seniors – October 30th

1st – Willie Galvin 29 Pts

2nd – Kevin Fitzgerald 225 Pts

3rd – Paul Geaney 22 Pts

Wednesday November 1st – Mixed Scramble

1st – Angela Kelliher, Mary Scanlon, Mary O Sullivan, Willie Galvin

Fixtures

Sunday November – SuperValu Castleisland, Hampers Round 2, Best 3 of 4 rounds Open Seniors 12 Hole every Monday 10.30 to 11.30

Ballyheigue Castle

Mens Club

On Sunday we had the 2nd round of the Christmas Hampers which was a 16 Hole Single Stableford competition

The Top 3 scores on Sunday were

1 Neillings, Steven 37 pts (12)

2 O’Halloran, Enda 33 pts (08)

3 Murphy, Tony 33 pts (23)

The Top 20 in the Hampers is as follows

1 Harty (C), Brendan 46

2 Donegan (A), John 35

3 Mc Elligott, J J 32

3 Neillings, Steven 32

5 O’Halloran, Enda 30

5 O’Regan, Denis 30

7 Carroll, Colum 29

8 Kennedy, Anthony 28

8 O’Connor, Terry 28

10 Gilbride, Noel 26

11 Dineen, John 25

11 Healy, Paddy 25

11 Mc Mahon, Earl 25

11 O’Halloran, Oliver 25

15 Darcy, Francis 22

15 Murphy, Tony 22

17 Casey, Padraig 21

18 Dillane, Mark 20

19 Harty, Brendan 19

19 O’Connor, Paul 19

Next Sunday is the 3rd round of the Christmas Hampers which will be run over 5 Sundays. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play in the Christmas Hampers Competitions.

The Nines of Kerry Final V Castlegregory will take place on Nov 18th in Parknasilla.

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Sunday 5th November 2017 Lady Captain’s/Captain’s Mixed Scramble – Old Course

1st Jimmy Bowler (19), Billy Farrell (13), Mary Horgan (19) & Brian Slattery (5) 73pts

2nd Joe Costello (21), Josette O’Donnell (14), Patrick John O’Sullivan (12) & Enda Quaide (16) 72pts

3rd Noel Barry (10), Gerard Enright (20), Bernie Moloney (20) & Kevin O’Callaghan (13) 71pts

4th Tommy Gleeson (22), Kevin McCarthy (15), Norma Mullane (27) & John Bambury (11) 71pts

Fixtures:

Men’s Singles Stableford Competition Sunday 12th November 2017 – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 31st October 2017 – Old Course CSS

1st Eileen Kenny Ryan (13) 29pts

2nd Geraldine Gallagher (35) 29pts

3rd Elaine Molyneaux (20) 26pts

4th Catríona Corrigan (10) 26pts

Saturday 4th November 2017 Ladies Celebration 4 ball Scramble – Old Course

1st Pat Joyce (9), Lorraine Canty (17), Marian Flannery (26), & Caroline Barrett (35) 45.3pts

2nd Nora Quaid (10), Olga Kiely (21), Margaret McAuliffe (28), & June Hayes (35) 45.6pts

3rd Marion Kenny Hogan (12), Anne Marie Healy (21), Maureen Culhane (24), & Tess Noonan (31) 49.2pts

Fixtures:

Ladies 3 ball Scramble Competition Sunday 12th November 2017 – Cashen Course

Tuesday 14th November 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 2nd November 2017 – Old Course

1st Sean Walsh (19) 36pts 37-1

2nd Patrick D. Harnett (17) 36pts 32+4

3rd Rory Flannery (14) 32pts 33-1

4th Pat Murrihy(20) 32pts 30+2

5th Pat McLoughlin (14) 32pts 31+1

6th Maurice McAuliffe (14) 32pts 30+2

7th J.J. Keeffe (16) 32pts 33-1

8th Frank McNerney(27) 30pts 26+4

Best Gross: Frank Dore 28pts

Vintage: Nicholas Hayes (18) 30pts 31-1

S. Vintage: Sean O’Sullivan (16) 29pts 30-1

Fixtures:

Thursday 9th November 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 3rd November 2017 – Old Course

1st Sighle Henigan (18) 21pts

Fixtures:

Friday 10th November 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Old Course

Ceann Sibéal

Gents

Singles S/Ford / Urraithe ag Dónal Ó Catháin

1. Thomas Ashe (7) 37pts

2. Toz O’Mahony (18) 36pts

3. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (12) 36pts

Open Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag an gCoiste Bainistíochta

1. Bosco Fitzgerald (20) 41pts

2. Thomas Ashe (7) 37pts

3. Liam Ó hÓgáin (28) 37pts

Coiste na bhFear 2018

Captaen: Paddy Duggan

Leas-Chaptaen: Ignatius O’Connor

Ex-Officio: Eric Prestage

Uachtarán: Fionnán Ó hÓgáin

Rúnaí Oinigh: Geoff Penney

Cisteoir: Patrick Farrell

Rúnaí Buntáiste: Pádraig Griffin

Coiste: Damian Duffy, Jimmy O’Connor

November Competitions

Nov. 5th Singles S/Ford – Urraithe ag Dónal Ó Catháin

Nov. 12th Singles V/Par / Christmas Hampers Urraithe ag Old Reserves GS

Nov. 19th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Kingdom Fast Hire

Nov. 26th Singles S/Ford / Christmas Hampers – Urraithe ag Jerry Kennedy Butchers

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Niamh Fitzgerald

1. Niamh Fitzgerald (13) 39pts

2. Fiona Mulcahy (26) 35pts

3. Cathy O’Boyle (20) 35pts

Front Nine. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (19) 20pts

Back Nine. Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich (21) 15pts

Singles S/Ford / Christmas Hampers- Urraithe ag David O’Connor Catering

1. Eileen Moran (29) 40pts

2. Maighréad Uí Chíobháin (7) 37pts

3. Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) 35pts

4. Rosemary Sayers (18) 35pts

Front Nine. Máiréad Cahill (22) 19pts

Back Nine. Nóra Joyce (24) 17pts

Coiste na mBan 2018

Captaen: Áine Barry

Leas-Chaptaen: Margaret Power

Ex-Officio: Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha

Uachtarán: Bernie Firtéar

Rúnaí Oinigh: Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich

Cisteoir: Barbara Carroll.

Rúnaí Buntáiste: Cora McCarthy

Rúnaí Chomórtais: Rosemary Sayers.

Coiste: Niamh Fitzgerald, Patsy Ui Shithigh, Kate O’Connor

Tralee

Men’s results

Sunday 5th November – Captains Club Hamper

1st Kevin Rolls (14) & Barry Murphy (14) 43 Points 2nd Darragh Carmody (16) & Niall Sheehy (14) 42 Points 3rd John G Fitzgerald (21) & Colm Nagle (18) 40 Points

Fixtures:

Tues Nov 07th: Tuesday Singles

Sat Nov 11th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun Nov 12th: O’Sullivan Delicatessen Christmas Hamper (14 Holes) Sat Nov 18th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Nov 19th: Club Singles.(14 Holes) Sat Nov 25th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Ladies results

Wed. 1st. Nov. Brice Cup 18 Hole Stroke Comp.

1st. Mary Savage (14) 70

2nd Maureen Tiplady (21) 74 (CB)

3rd. Liz Grey (11) 74 (CB)

Sunday 5th Nov. Scotch Foursomes

1st. Valerie Fitzgerald Jenna Leen (29) 34 Pts (CB)

2nd. Kay McNamara Grainne Sheehy (30) 34 Pts (CB)

Fixtures

Wed. 8th Nov. Club Singles 18 Hole Stableford

Sun. 12th Nov. Ladies Christmas Hamper Rd. 1 (2 out of 3) 14 Holes

Beaufort

Beaufort Ladies Golf – Results

05/11/17 Christmas Fayre Sponsored by Mary O’Shea

Winner: Catherine Murphy(22) 21 pts.

Second: Margaret O’Connor(24) 16 pts.

Third: Noreen Kinsella (31) 15 pts.

__________________________________________________

Beaufort Ladies Golf – Fixtures

Nov 5th -Nov 12th

Christmas Hamper Competition sponsored by Karen & Edwin Spence Winter League starts 13th Nov 2017

Beaufort Men’s Golf Club – Results

Sat/Sun 4th/5th November

18 hole Stableford Competition

Sponsored by; The Golf Shop, College St.Killarney

Winner: Jim O’Leary (17)36 pts.

Second: Michael J O’Connor (9) 35 pts.

Third: Gabhan O’Loughlin (13)34 pts.

—————————————————-

Beaufort Men’s Club Fixtures

Nov 11/12 Start of Winer League or

weather permitting Christmas Hampers Sponsored by Kate Kearney’s Cottage

—————————————————————————