Kingdom Golf News & Results

Castlegregory
Results:
Bank Holiday Monday 30th October, 4 Person Mixed Open Champagne Classic, 1st Mike Burrows, President Eddie Hanafin, Joe Mulcahy and Patsy Murphy 94 pts., 2nd Sean O’Connor, Lady President Merlyn O’Connor, Marion Bourke and Noel Earlie 94 pts., 3rd Jim Madden, Madge Young, Rob Young and David Young 94 pts.
Men’s Club: Sunday 5th November, 18 Hole 2 Person Classic, 1st Pat Mulcahy (15) & Tom Moriarty (11) 50 pts., 2nd Jim O’Sullivan (14) & Sean Spillane (16) 48 pts., 3rd Eddie Hanafin (9) & Michael Burrows (9) 48 pts.
Ladies Club: Friday 3rd November, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st Marie McCarthy (17) 37 pts., 2nd Teresa Rice (20) 36 pts.
Wednesday Ladies: 1st November, 1st Mary Moriarty.
Seniors: Thursday 26th October, Senior Captain Billy Sheehan’s Day, 10 Hole Stableford, 1st Joe McKenna (17) 24 pts., 2nd Alan Bulman (17) 24 pts., 3rd Sean Spillane (16) 22 pts., 4th Sean Lyons (20) 21 pts.
Thursday 2nd November, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Brian Tess (13) 24 pts., 2nd John Flynn (20) 23 pts.
Fixtures:
Men’s Club: Sunday 12th November, Shotgun Start – Sign in 8.30 am.
Ladies Club: Friday 10th November, 18 Hole Stableford. 10 am Draw. Sunday 12th November, Shotgun Start – Sign in 8.30 am.
Wednesday Ladies: 8th November, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.
Seniors: Thursday 9th November, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.
Christmas Hampers – Mixed 9 Hole Re-Entry – Kindly sponsored by Merlyn & Sean O’Connor. Best 3 combined cards. Entry €5, Re-Entry €2.
Waterville
Single 18 hole singles s/ford
Sponsored by: O’Sullivan Bakery Killorglin
1st Ger O’Neill(2) 40pts
2nd Jim Browne(24) 37pts
3rd Buddy O’Shea(10) 36 pts
F9 Patrick Fitzgerald(23) 19 pts
B9 Vincent O’Sullivan(23) 19pts
Next Sunday: 18 Hole S/ford sponsored by South West Security
Winter League this week is B-9 S/Ford
Killarney
The following are the results from the Ladies Competition held on Killeen on Sunday 5th November 2017 and kindly sponsored by Castleross Hotel
1st Sinead O’Shea (18) 35 Pts (Bk9)
2nd Fiona Leacy ( 8) 35 Pts
BG Eimear O’Donnell ( 6) 28
3rd Muireann O’Farrell (19) 34 Pts (Bk9)
4th Lora Beth Malloy (30) 34 Pts
5th Alicia Burke (19) 33 Pts
CSS = 35 Stableford Pts.
Next weeks competition A.I.B. Christmas Hampers, Single Stableford on Mahony’s Point
Club President Breda Duggan will officiate at her last official Club function on Thursday next, the 9th of November when the Annual General Meeting of the Club will take place. Breda wishes to advise all that she really enjoyed representing all Members of the Club, Ladies, Men’s and Juniors particularly as a supporter during her year as our President. Breda reflected on the highlights of her year, and the outstanding Club achievement of her year was the success of the Ladies Club in winning both the Ladies Senior Cup and the Senior Foursomes. Breda wishes to thank all Members for the courtesy and support that she received during the year. Breda will then hand over the Presidency to Jack Buckley. Jack joined the Club in 1993, his wife Noreen was already a Club member since the late 1980s. Jack and Noreen have two sons, Joe and Michael, and Michael is also a Club Member. Jack took up the game of golf in the mid 1980s, and Jack was Captain of our Club in 2009, and the highlight of Jack’s year as our Captain was the success in bringing the Irish Open Championship to Killarney for the following year of 2010.
Jack has represented the Club as both a player and a Team Manager, and he was both when Killarney were beaten by the odd match, by Limerick Golf Club in the Munster final of the Pierce Purcell Shield, and Limerick went on to win that All-Ireland championship that year.
Men’s Competition Results
Mons O’Flaherty
Kindly Sponsored by Sen. Paul Coghlan
Course: Mahony’s Point
Date: 05th November 2017
1st Kevin O’ Callaghan (09) 40 pts
2nd Dermot O’Sullivan (19) 40 pts
3rd Sean Goulding (11) 39 pts
4th Jonathan Sparling (07) 39 pts
5th Fergus McCarthy (23) 39 pts
Best Gross David O’Donoghue 36 pts
Cat 2 Sean Casey (11) 38 pts
Cat 3 Brian Regan (14) 39 pts
Cat 4 Tim Brosnan (21) 36 pts
CSS 38 Pts
Upcoming Competition
Competition: Sol Golf Team of 4
Sponsor: SOL Golf
Date: 12/11/2017
(BRS opens 08/11/2017 at 19:00)
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
15 Hole Turkey Comp. sponsored by Rodger’s Butchers.
1st. Donal Herlihy (14) 29 pts.
2nd. Dave Burke (10) 29 pts.
3rd. Paul Sutton (12) 28 pts.
Autumn Gold Thursday winner – Tom O’Connor 19pts.
Castleisland
Sunday November 5th – SuperValu, Castleisland, Hampers Round 1 – 1st – Kevin McNamara (15) 41 Pts 2nd – Willie Galvin (21) 39 Pts 3rd – Eamon Feeley (16) 38 Pts
Monday Seniors – October 30th
1st – Willie Galvin 29 Pts
2nd – Kevin Fitzgerald 225 Pts
3rd – Paul Geaney 22 Pts
Wednesday November 1st – Mixed Scramble
1st – Angela Kelliher, Mary Scanlon, Mary O Sullivan, Willie Galvin
Fixtures
Sunday November – SuperValu Castleisland, Hampers Round 2, Best 3 of 4 rounds Open Seniors 12 Hole every Monday 10.30 to 11.30
Ballyheigue Castle
Mens Club
On Sunday we had the 2nd round of the Christmas Hampers which was a 16 Hole Single Stableford competition
The Top 3 scores on Sunday were
1 Neillings, Steven 37 pts (12)
2 O’Halloran, Enda 33 pts (08)
3 Murphy, Tony 33 pts (23)
The Top 20 in the Hampers is as follows
1 Harty (C), Brendan 46
2 Donegan (A), John 35
3 Mc Elligott, J J 32
3 Neillings, Steven 32
5 O’Halloran, Enda 30
5 O’Regan, Denis 30
7 Carroll, Colum 29
8 Kennedy, Anthony 28
8 O’Connor, Terry 28
10 Gilbride, Noel 26
11 Dineen, John 25
11 Healy, Paddy 25
11 Mc Mahon, Earl 25
11 O’Halloran, Oliver 25
15 Darcy, Francis 22
15 Murphy, Tony 22
17 Casey, Padraig 21
18 Dillane, Mark 20
19 Harty, Brendan 19
19 O’Connor, Paul 19
Next Sunday is the 3rd round of the Christmas Hampers which will be run over 5 Sundays. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play in the Christmas Hampers Competitions.
The Nines of Kerry Final V Castlegregory will take place on Nov 18th in Parknasilla.
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Sunday 5th November 2017 Lady Captain’s/Captain’s Mixed Scramble – Old Course
1st Jimmy Bowler (19), Billy Farrell (13), Mary Horgan (19) & Brian Slattery (5) 73pts
2nd Joe Costello (21), Josette O’Donnell (14), Patrick John O’Sullivan (12) & Enda Quaide (16) 72pts
3rd Noel Barry (10), Gerard Enright (20), Bernie Moloney (20) & Kevin O’Callaghan (13) 71pts
4th Tommy Gleeson (22), Kevin McCarthy (15), Norma Mullane (27) & John Bambury (11) 71pts
Fixtures:
Men’s Singles Stableford Competition Sunday 12th November 2017 – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 31st October 2017 – Old Course CSS
1st Eileen Kenny Ryan (13) 29pts
2nd Geraldine Gallagher (35) 29pts
3rd Elaine Molyneaux (20) 26pts
4th Catríona Corrigan (10) 26pts
Saturday 4th November 2017 Ladies Celebration 4 ball Scramble – Old Course
1st Pat Joyce (9), Lorraine Canty (17), Marian Flannery (26), & Caroline Barrett (35) 45.3pts
2nd Nora Quaid (10), Olga Kiely (21), Margaret McAuliffe (28), & June Hayes (35) 45.6pts
3rd Marion Kenny Hogan (12), Anne Marie Healy (21), Maureen Culhane (24), & Tess Noonan (31) 49.2pts
Fixtures:
Ladies 3 ball Scramble Competition Sunday 12th November 2017 – Cashen Course
Tuesday 14th November 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 2nd November 2017 – Old Course
1st Sean Walsh (19) 36pts 37-1
2nd Patrick D. Harnett (17) 36pts 32+4
3rd Rory Flannery (14) 32pts 33-1
4th Pat Murrihy(20) 32pts 30+2
5th Pat McLoughlin (14) 32pts 31+1
6th Maurice McAuliffe (14) 32pts 30+2
7th J.J. Keeffe (16) 32pts 33-1
8th Frank McNerney(27) 30pts 26+4
Best Gross: Frank Dore 28pts
Vintage: Nicholas Hayes (18) 30pts 31-1
S. Vintage: Sean O’Sullivan (16) 29pts 30-1
Fixtures:
Thursday 9th November 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 3rd November 2017 – Old Course
1st Sighle Henigan (18) 21pts
Fixtures:
Friday 10th November 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Old Course
Ceann Sibéal
Gents
Singles S/Ford / Urraithe ag Dónal Ó Catháin
1. Thomas Ashe (7) 37pts
2. Toz O’Mahony (18) 36pts
3. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (12) 36pts
Open Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag an gCoiste Bainistíochta
1. Bosco Fitzgerald (20) 41pts
2. Thomas Ashe (7) 37pts
3. Liam Ó hÓgáin (28) 37pts
Coiste na bhFear 2018
Captaen: Paddy Duggan
Leas-Chaptaen: Ignatius O’Connor
Ex-Officio: Eric Prestage
Uachtarán: Fionnán Ó hÓgáin
Rúnaí Oinigh: Geoff Penney
Cisteoir: Patrick Farrell
Rúnaí Buntáiste: Pádraig Griffin
Coiste: Damian Duffy, Jimmy O’Connor
November Competitions
Nov. 5th Singles S/Ford – Urraithe ag Dónal Ó Catháin
Nov. 12th Singles V/Par / Christmas Hampers Urraithe ag Old Reserves GS
Nov. 19th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Kingdom Fast Hire
Nov. 26th Singles S/Ford / Christmas Hampers – Urraithe ag Jerry Kennedy Butchers
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Niamh Fitzgerald
1. Niamh Fitzgerald (13) 39pts
2. Fiona Mulcahy (26) 35pts
3. Cathy O’Boyle (20) 35pts
Front Nine. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (19) 20pts
Back Nine. Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich (21) 15pts
Singles S/Ford / Christmas Hampers- Urraithe ag David O’Connor Catering
1. Eileen Moran (29) 40pts
2. Maighréad Uí Chíobháin (7) 37pts
3. Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) 35pts
4. Rosemary Sayers (18) 35pts
Front Nine. Máiréad Cahill (22) 19pts
Back Nine. Nóra Joyce (24) 17pts
Coiste na mBan 2018
Captaen: Áine Barry
Leas-Chaptaen: Margaret Power
Ex-Officio: Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha
Uachtarán: Bernie Firtéar
Rúnaí Oinigh: Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich
Cisteoir: Barbara Carroll.
Rúnaí Buntáiste: Cora McCarthy
Rúnaí Chomórtais: Rosemary Sayers.
Coiste: Niamh Fitzgerald, Patsy Ui Shithigh, Kate O’Connor
Tralee
Men’s results
Sunday 5th November – Captains Club Hamper
1st Kevin Rolls (14) & Barry Murphy (14) 43 Points 2nd Darragh Carmody (16) & Niall Sheehy (14) 42 Points 3rd John G Fitzgerald (21) & Colm Nagle (18) 40 Points
Fixtures:
Tues Nov 07th: Tuesday Singles
Sat Nov 11th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun Nov 12th: O’Sullivan Delicatessen Christmas Hamper (14 Holes) Sat Nov 18th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Nov 19th: Club Singles.(14 Holes) Sat Nov 25th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Ladies results
Wed. 1st. Nov. Brice Cup 18 Hole Stroke Comp.
1st. Mary Savage (14) 70
2nd Maureen Tiplady (21) 74 (CB)
3rd. Liz Grey (11) 74 (CB)
Sunday 5th Nov. Scotch Foursomes
1st. Valerie Fitzgerald Jenna Leen (29) 34 Pts (CB)
2nd. Kay McNamara Grainne Sheehy (30) 34 Pts (CB)
Fixtures
Wed. 8th Nov. Club Singles 18 Hole Stableford
Sun. 12th Nov. Ladies Christmas Hamper Rd. 1 (2 out of 3) 14 Holes
Beaufort
Beaufort Ladies Golf – Results
05/11/17 Christmas Fayre Sponsored by Mary O’Shea
Winner: Catherine Murphy(22) 21 pts.
Second: Margaret O’Connor(24) 16 pts.
Third: Noreen Kinsella (31) 15 pts.
Beaufort Ladies Golf – Fixtures
Nov 5th -Nov 12th
Christmas Hamper Competition sponsored by Karen & Edwin Spence Winter League starts 13th Nov 2017
Beaufort Men’s Golf Club – Results
Sat/Sun 4th/5th November
18 hole Stableford Competition
Sponsored by; The Golf Shop, College St.Killarney
Winner: Jim O’Leary (17)36 pts.
Second: Michael J O’Connor (9) 35 pts.
Third: Gabhan O’Loughlin (13)34 pts.
Beaufort Men’s Club Fixtures
Nov 11/12 Start of Winer League or
weather permitting Christmas Hampers Sponsored by Kate Kearney’s Cottage
