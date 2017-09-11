Kingdom Golf News & Results

Waterville
Ladies
1st B. Kelly (25) 44 Pts
2nd M. Quirke (20) 34 Pts
3rd J. Sutton (19) 33Pts
9 Hole A.O Malley (28) 17 Pts
Results: 10 September
18 Hole Singles Stroke
Sponsored by: Club
1st Richard Murphy (8) 85 nett
2nd Ger Mc Sweeney 86 nett
3rd
Next Sunday: 18 Hole Singles Stableford Sponsored b
Castlegregory
Men’s Club: Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th September, Liam Duggan Fundraiser (all proceeds to the Liam Duggan Benevolent Fund)Open Mixed 18 Hole Singles Stableford 1st Noel Mc Coy(14)32pts, 2nd Michael Keane(09)30pts, 3rd Gerard Callanan (15)27pts, Back Nine Tom Leen(17)14pts,Front Nine Sean O Connor(A)(16)16pts.
Ladies Club: Friday 8th September 18 Hole Stableford kindly Sponsored By Muriel Higgins 1st Merlyn O Connor(20)38pts. 2nd Kathleen Hennessy(19)34pts.
Ladies Club: Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th September, Liam Duggan Fundraiser (all proceeds to the Liam Duggan Benevolent Fund) 18 Hole Singles Stableford 1st Anne Woods(26)34pts.
Wednesday Ladies: 6th September 9 Hole Stableford, Merlyn O Connor (20)14pts.
Seniors: Thursday 7th September, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Jim O Sullivan(14)22pts.2nd Billy Sheehan(22)20pts.
Fixtures:
Men’s Club Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th September, 18 Hole Stableford Captain’s Prizes to Ladies& Men. Timesheet.
Wednesday Ladies: 13th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.
Seniors: Thursday 14th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.
Ladies: Friday 15th & Sunday 17th September, 18 Hole Stableford Captains Prize to Men. Draw on Friday at 10:00am. Timesheet for Sunday.
Friday 22nd September, 4 Person Open Mixed Classic (2 score to count). €100 per team. KEWKD (North East & West Kerry Development) in Support of People in Recovery from Drug & Alcohol Addiction.
Please find attached the updated fixture list for September/October.
The date for the Kerry Nines final against Ballyheigue has been agreed for Saturday, September 30 in Parknasilla. Any team member who cannot make this date please contact the captains, Geraldine and Tommy immediately. Please contact Parknasilla re practice session.
Thank You to all members and friends who took to the fairways in Castlegregory this very windy weekend for the Liam Duggan Fundraiser.
Ceann Sibéal
Gents
Singles S/Ford (GOY) – Sponsored by Bernard O’Sullivan, Dingle
1. Bosco Fitzgerald (18) 35pts
2. Patrick O’Connor (11) 32pts
3. Des Ball (19) 31pts
September Competitions
17th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag an gCumann
24th Singles S/Ford- Ashe Cup
Mná
Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Sheehy’s SPAR, Dingle
1. Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) 38pts
2. Ann Moore (14) 38pts
3. Kate O’Connor (22) 37pts
September Competitions
20th Singles Stroke / Medal (GOY) Urraithe ag Supervalu
27th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Ostán Cheann Sibéal
Ballyheigue Castle
Ballyheigue Castle Mens Club
On Sunday we had an 18 V Par competition spnsored by Moriarty’s Centra Ballyheigue
1st Brian McGrath (17) 3 up
2nd Padraig Dineen (12) 1 up
3rd Patrick Bunyan (15) AS
4th Pat Dillane (8) 1 down
CSS 1 Down
The top 10 in the GOTY after Sunday is as follows:
1 O’Halloran, Enda 113
2 O’Regan, Denis 94
2 Hayes, Tommy 94
4 Donegan (A), John 88
5 O’Loughlin, Brian 81
6 Kennedy, Anthony 78
7 O’Connor, Joseph 73
8 Mc Mahon, Brendan 71
8 Sullivan, Jimmy 71
10 Stack, Eamon 67
The top 30 in the GOTY after Sunday Sept 24th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 8th.
Next Sunday is an 18 Single Stableford competion sponsored by Vincent Linnane. Timesheet available online.
The Billy O’Sullivan team lost 4-1 to Dooks on Saturday in Parknasilla in the semi final of the competition. Mike Hayes are Brendan Harty (C) had to concede their games after 3 holes due to injury. Colum Carroll & John Donegan (A) were level after 17 Holes when called in. Denis O’Regan & Brendan McMahon Lost 2 & 1. Ger Lynch & Thady Coughlan were 2 Up after 16 Holes when called in. Bernard Dineen & Brendan Harty (B) Lost 5 & 4
Ballyheigue Castle Mens Club
Lady President Monica Prize to Ladies. Played Sat 9th Sept in tough conditions:
1st Kathleen Gilbride (21) 32 points
2nd Ann Leahy (19) 30 pts
3rd Ena O’Brien (22) 26 pts
4th Maureen Tiplady (21) 25 pts
Cat A Kathleen Harty (24) 25 pts
Cat B Mary Dowling (28) 25pts
Cat C Paula Mangan (36) 21pts
Longest Drive K. Gilbride
Nearest pin M Tiplady
Past Presidents Myra Whelan
best of par 3’s Helen Crowley
9 Hole Jane Lewis
Sept 7th Sponsor : ROSS JEWELLERS TRALEE
1st Marie Hogan (26) 33 pts
2nd Marian Barrett (23) 32 pts
3rd Maureen Tiplady (21) 30 pts
Ross
On Sunday we held a single stableford competition .
The winners were :-
1…Denis Casey (18) 40 pts.
2…Seamus McCarthy (19) 34 pts.
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
Monday 4th – Sunday 10th September 2017
Mens Competitions:
Dan Blake Mens Singles Competition Sponsored by Bob McClure Sunday 3rd September 2017 – Old Course CSS 71
1st David O’Gorman (15) 43 pts
2nd Noel Kneafsey (18) 41 pts
3rd Kevin Barry (10) 40 pts (B9 20)
Gross Ed Stack 38 pts
4th Gary Scanlon (3) 40 pts (B9 19)
5th Paul Morkan (12) 39 pts
6th Philip Byrne Jr (4) 38 pts
Senior Bob McClure (10) 38 pts
Back 9 Richard Condon (17) 21 pts
Men’s Newcastle West Exchange Day Sunday 10th September 2017 CSS 72
1st Patrick O’Brien (14) 36 pts (B9 20)
2nd Brendan Stack (12) 36 pts (B9 18)
3rd Gary Scanlon (3) 34 pts (B6 13)
Gross Bryan Hickey 28 pts
4th Ignatius O’Brien (19) 34 pts (B6 11)
5th Gerard Galvin (10) 34 pts (B6 10)
6th Shay Downes (7) 34 pts (B6 8)
Senior Jody Fitzmaurice (15) 31 pts
Back 9 Thomas Toomey (19) 20 pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 17th September 2017 L.A. Racing Cup Men’s Singles Competition
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 5th September 2017 – Cashen Course CSS 74 R/O
1st Chris O’Connor (24) 35pts.
2nd Margaret Scanlon (33) 34pts.
3rd Susan Gilmore (9) 32pts.
4th Nora Quaid (11) 30pts.
Fixtures:
Sunday 17th September 2017 Ladies Competition Sponsored by John Sexton Menswear Listowel – Cashen Course
Tuesday 19th September 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 7th September 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Anton Casey (13) 29pts
2nd Donal Keane (24) 29pts
3rd Sean Corcoran (12) 29pts
4th Larry Hickey (22) 28pts
5th Tom Scanlon (18) 28pts
6th Dan O’Sullivan (20) 28pts
7th Michael O’Connor (24) 27pts
8th Noel Morkan (20) 27pts
Best Gross: Brendan O’Callaghan 17pts
Vintage: Brendan Brosnan (21) 25pts
S. Vintage: Michael Mulcaire (28) 25pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 14th September 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 14th September 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Killarney
Killarney Golf and Fishing Club will be celebrating its 125th Anniversary in 2018, and a sub-committee has been formed to plan the events and celebrations that will be taking place during the course of the year. The Committee is jointly Spearheaded by our respective Vice-Captains, Sheila Crowley and Derry McCarthy, and includes Club President Breda Duggan, and the Secretary of the Ladies Club Marie Chawke and the PRO of the Men’s Club Victor Mulcahy.
They are collecting items for display, so if you have any items of historical interest including any old photographs, any of the Committee will be delighted to accept them on loan to the Club. They are in particular seeking items or Photographs of the Club at its original location of Deerpark Killarney, so please check those old photograph albums or cabinets for any such items or photographs.
The competition on Sunday last was the Seamus Weldon team of four event, unfortunately it was played in atrocious weather conditions so the winning and runner’s up scores were remarkably good given those conditions. The winning team were John Cahill(11) Sean Kelliher(10) Padraig Nagle(15) & Eugene O’Sullivan(5) with 97 Pts, and the runner’s-up were James(The Rock) O’Neill(4) Ger O’Meara(17) Michael Foley(14) & Patrick Fleming(18) also with 97 Pts, in 3rd place were Derry Pyne(12) Brendan Lynch(12) Paudie Lynch(13) & Seamie O’Connor(12) with 95 Pts. The competition on Sunday next will be a Club sponsored singles competition on Killeen Course.
Beaufort
9th/10th September – Round 6 Golfer of The Year – Sponsored by Beaufort Bar
1st Noleen Mackessy (25) 80 Net
2nd Catherine Murphy (22) 86 Net
Fixtures
16th/17th September – Captains Prize to Ladies – Sponsored by Captain Michael Lynch & Burke Butchers
Open Friday’s 09/09/2017
Winner: Ger Carroll (7) 33pts.
Golfer of the Year Competition 10/09/2017
Winner: Shane O’Sullivan (9) 68 net
Runner Up: Ted Broderick (15) 74 net
Third: Jim O’Leary (16) 77 net
BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB – FIXTURES:
13th September 2017 – Club Scramble 5pm for 5.30pm Last Scramble of the year 2017, please support.
14th September 2017 – Open Seniors 10am
15th September 2017 – Open Fridays contact Clubhouse at 064-6644440
16th/17th September 2017 – 18 hole Stableford
Sponsor: M D O’Shea Killarney.
Kenmare
Friday Sept 9th. and Saturday Sept. 10th.
Brothers Golf Results.
1st. Slevin (Monaghan) – 168pts. Paul (8), John (12) and Mark (21)
2nd. O’Dwyer (Snr.) (Sneem) 164pts. Michael (13), David (15) and Pat (19)
3rd. O’Dwyer (Jnr.) (Kenmare) 161 pts. Gerald (12), David (20) and Patrick (20)
4th. MacGearailts (Kenmare) 161 pts. Thomas (7), Seamus (13) and Niall (16)
5th. Mitchell (Roscommon) 161 pts. Seamus (11), Dave (16) and Frank (24)
6th. Colleran (Roscommon) 161pts. Ger (11), Declan (14) and Niall916)
Best First Day – 84pts. – McCarthy Brs. (Bantry) Dermot (5), Cathal (8) and Cormac (22)
Best Second Day – 86pts. – Williams Brs. (Cork) Barry (2), Donal (4) and Conor (6)
Best Senior (over 60) Team – 156pts- Daly (Wexford) John, Cormac and Vincent.
Best Individual 36holes – Jean Marc Cavrel (9) 74pts. (33 and 41)
Best Individual (0-11) 36Holes – Joe Kennedy (5) 74pts (36 and 38)
Best Individual (12and over) 36 Holes – Bertie McSwiney 74pts.
Best Individual 18Hole day 1 – Billy McEvoy (13) 40pts.
Best Individual 18Holes day 2 – Conor McSwiney (8) 38pts. (OCB)
Thursday Autumn Gold Winner Tom O’Connor 18pts.
Men’s 18 Hole Singles Competition Sponsored by Sean Daly Killarney.
1st. James Murphy (8) 40pts. (OCB)
Castleisland
Monday September 4th – President’s Prize to Seniors
1st Con Murphy 25pts
2nd Tommy Lundie 24pts
3rd Ben Foley 22 pts
Wednesday September 6th – Open Mixed Scramble
1st Esther McCarthy, Breda O’ Connell, Willie Galvin, Tom Brennan
2nd Mary Scanlon, Tim Geaney, Tim Sugrue
Sunday September 10th, President’s Prize
1st John Manton (11) 39pts
2nd Jerry Lyons (26) 38pts
3rd Francis Fitzgerald (13) 38pts
4th Micheal Cunnane (15) 37pts
5th Seamus O’ Neill (8) 36pts
Best Gross Denis O’ Sullivan (6) 38pts
Division 1 Winner Daniel O’ Shea (10) 35pts
Division 2 Winner Thomas Hickey (14) 36pts
Division 3 Winner Brendan Keehan (23) 33pts
Fixtures
Senior 12 Hole open. Every Monday 10.30 to 11.30
Open Mixed Scramble. Every Wednesday, registration in the clubhouse at 10am
Sunday 17th 18Hole Single Stableford.