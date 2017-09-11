Kingdom Golf News & Results

Waterville

Ladies

1st B. Kelly (25) 44 Pts

2nd M. Quirke (20) 34 Pts

3rd J. Sutton (19) 33Pts

9 Hole A.O Malley (28) 17 Pts

Results: 10 September

18 Hole Singles Stroke

Sponsored by: Club

1st Richard Murphy (8) 85 nett

2nd Ger Mc Sweeney 86 nett

3rd

Next Sunday: 18 Hole Singles Stableford Sponsored b

Castlegregory

Men’s Club: Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th September, Liam Duggan Fundraiser (all proceeds to the Liam Duggan Benevolent Fund)Open Mixed 18 Hole Singles Stableford 1st Noel Mc Coy(14)32pts, 2nd Michael Keane(09)30pts, 3rd Gerard Callanan (15)27pts, Back Nine Tom Leen(17)14pts,Front Nine Sean O Connor(A)(16)16pts.

Ladies Club: Friday 8th September 18 Hole Stableford kindly Sponsored By Muriel Higgins 1st Merlyn O Connor(20)38pts. 2nd Kathleen Hennessy(19)34pts.

Ladies Club: Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th September, Liam Duggan Fundraiser (all proceeds to the Liam Duggan Benevolent Fund) 18 Hole Singles Stableford 1st Anne Woods(26)34pts.

Wednesday Ladies: 6th September 9 Hole Stableford, Merlyn O Connor (20)14pts.

Seniors: Thursday 7th September, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Jim O Sullivan(14)22pts.2nd Billy Sheehan(22)20pts.

Fixtures:

Men’s Club Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th September, 18 Hole Stableford Captain’s Prizes to Ladies& Men. Timesheet.

Wednesday Ladies: 13th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.

Seniors: Thursday 14th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.

Ladies: Friday 15th & Sunday 17th September, 18 Hole Stableford Captains Prize to Men. Draw on Friday at 10:00am. Timesheet for Sunday.

Friday 22nd September, 4 Person Open Mixed Classic (2 score to count). €100 per team. KEWKD (North East & West Kerry Development) in Support of People in Recovery from Drug & Alcohol Addiction.

Please find attached the updated fixture list for September/October.

The date for the Kerry Nines final against Ballyheigue has been agreed for Saturday, September 30 in Parknasilla. Any team member who cannot make this date please contact the captains, Geraldine and Tommy immediately. Please contact Parknasilla re practice session.

Thank You to all members and friends who took to the fairways in Castlegregory this very windy weekend for the Liam Duggan Fundraiser.

Ceann Sibéal

Gents

Singles S/Ford (GOY) – Sponsored by Bernard O’Sullivan, Dingle

1. Bosco Fitzgerald (18) 35pts

2. Patrick O’Connor (11) 32pts

3. Des Ball (19) 31pts

September Competitions

17th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag an gCumann

24th Singles S/Ford- Ashe Cup

Mná

Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Sheehy’s SPAR, Dingle

1. Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) 38pts

2. Ann Moore (14) 38pts

3. Kate O’Connor (22) 37pts

September Competitions

20th Singles Stroke / Medal (GOY) Urraithe ag Supervalu

27th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Ostán Cheann Sibéal

Ballyheigue Castle

Ballyheigue Castle Mens Club

On Sunday we had an 18 V Par competition spnsored by Moriarty’s Centra Ballyheigue

1st Brian McGrath (17) 3 up

2nd Padraig Dineen (12) 1 up

3rd Patrick Bunyan (15) AS

4th Pat Dillane (8) 1 down

CSS 1 Down

The top 10 in the GOTY after Sunday is as follows:

1 O’Halloran, Enda 113

2 O’Regan, Denis 94

2 Hayes, Tommy 94

4 Donegan (A), John 88

5 O’Loughlin, Brian 81

6 Kennedy, Anthony 78

7 O’Connor, Joseph 73

8 Mc Mahon, Brendan 71

8 Sullivan, Jimmy 71

10 Stack, Eamon 67

The top 30 in the GOTY after Sunday Sept 24th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 8th.

Next Sunday is an 18 Single Stableford competion sponsored by Vincent Linnane. Timesheet available online.

The Billy O’Sullivan team lost 4-1 to Dooks on Saturday in Parknasilla in the semi final of the competition. Mike Hayes are Brendan Harty (C) had to concede their games after 3 holes due to injury. Colum Carroll & John Donegan (A) were level after 17 Holes when called in. Denis O’Regan & Brendan McMahon Lost 2 & 1. Ger Lynch & Thady Coughlan were 2 Up after 16 Holes when called in. Bernard Dineen & Brendan Harty (B) Lost 5 & 4

Ballyheigue Castle Mens Club

Lady President Monica Prize to Ladies. Played Sat 9th Sept in tough conditions:

1st Kathleen Gilbride (21) 32 points

2nd Ann Leahy (19) 30 pts

3rd Ena O’Brien (22) 26 pts

4th Maureen Tiplady (21) 25 pts

Cat A Kathleen Harty (24) 25 pts

Cat B Mary Dowling (28) 25pts

Cat C Paula Mangan (36) 21pts

Longest Drive K. Gilbride

Nearest pin M Tiplady

Past Presidents Myra Whelan

best of par 3’s Helen Crowley

9 Hole Jane Lewis

——————————

Sept 7th Sponsor : ROSS JEWELLERS TRALEE

1st Marie Hogan (26) 33 pts

2nd Marian Barrett (23) 32 pts

3rd Maureen Tiplady (21) 30 pts

Ross

On Sunday we held a single stableford competition .

The winners were :-

1…Denis Casey (18) 40 pts.

2…Seamus McCarthy (19) 34 pts.

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

Monday 4th – Sunday 10th September 2017

Mens Competitions:

Dan Blake Mens Singles Competition Sponsored by Bob McClure Sunday 3rd September 2017 – Old Course CSS 71

1st David O’Gorman (15) 43 pts

2nd Noel Kneafsey (18) 41 pts

3rd Kevin Barry (10) 40 pts (B9 20)

Gross Ed Stack 38 pts

4th Gary Scanlon (3) 40 pts (B9 19)

5th Paul Morkan (12) 39 pts

6th Philip Byrne Jr (4) 38 pts

Senior Bob McClure (10) 38 pts

Back 9 Richard Condon (17) 21 pts

Men’s Newcastle West Exchange Day Sunday 10th September 2017 CSS 72

1st Patrick O’Brien (14) 36 pts (B9 20)

2nd Brendan Stack (12) 36 pts (B9 18)

3rd Gary Scanlon (3) 34 pts (B6 13)

Gross Bryan Hickey 28 pts

4th Ignatius O’Brien (19) 34 pts (B6 11)

5th Gerard Galvin (10) 34 pts (B6 10)

6th Shay Downes (7) 34 pts (B6 8)

Senior Jody Fitzmaurice (15) 31 pts

Back 9 Thomas Toomey (19) 20 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 17th September 2017 L.A. Racing Cup Men’s Singles Competition

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 5th September 2017 – Cashen Course CSS 74 R/O

1st Chris O’Connor (24) 35pts.

2nd Margaret Scanlon (33) 34pts.

3rd Susan Gilmore (9) 32pts.

4th Nora Quaid (11) 30pts.

Fixtures:

Sunday 17th September 2017 Ladies Competition Sponsored by John Sexton Menswear Listowel – Cashen Course

Tuesday 19th September 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 7th September 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Anton Casey (13) 29pts

2nd Donal Keane (24) 29pts

3rd Sean Corcoran (12) 29pts

4th Larry Hickey (22) 28pts

5th Tom Scanlon (18) 28pts

6th Dan O’Sullivan (20) 28pts

7th Michael O’Connor (24) 27pts

8th Noel Morkan (20) 27pts

Best Gross: Brendan O’Callaghan 17pts

Vintage: Brendan Brosnan (21) 25pts

S. Vintage: Michael Mulcaire (28) 25pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 14th September 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 14th September 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Killarney

Killarney Golf and Fishing Club will be celebrating its 125th Anniversary in 2018, and a sub-committee has been formed to plan the events and celebrations that will be taking place during the course of the year. The Committee is jointly Spearheaded by our respective Vice-Captains, Sheila Crowley and Derry McCarthy, and includes Club President Breda Duggan, and the Secretary of the Ladies Club Marie Chawke and the PRO of the Men’s Club Victor Mulcahy.

They are collecting items for display, so if you have any items of historical interest including any old photographs, any of the Committee will be delighted to accept them on loan to the Club. They are in particular seeking items or Photographs of the Club at its original location of Deerpark Killarney, so please check those old photograph albums or cabinets for any such items or photographs.

The competition on Sunday last was the Seamus Weldon team of four event, unfortunately it was played in atrocious weather conditions so the winning and runner’s up scores were remarkably good given those conditions. The winning team were John Cahill(11) Sean Kelliher(10) Padraig Nagle(15) & Eugene O’Sullivan(5) with 97 Pts, and the runner’s-up were James(The Rock) O’Neill(4) Ger O’Meara(17) Michael Foley(14) & Patrick Fleming(18) also with 97 Pts, in 3rd place were Derry Pyne(12) Brendan Lynch(12) Paudie Lynch(13) & Seamie O’Connor(12) with 95 Pts. The competition on Sunday next will be a Club sponsored singles competition on Killeen Course.

Beaufort

9th/10th September – Round 6 Golfer of The Year – Sponsored by Beaufort Bar

1st Noleen Mackessy (25) 80 Net

2nd Catherine Murphy (22) 86 Net

Fixtures

16th/17th September – Captains Prize to Ladies – Sponsored by Captain Michael Lynch & Burke Butchers

Open Friday’s 09/09/2017

Winner: Ger Carroll (7) 33pts.

Golfer of the Year Competition 10/09/2017

Winner: Shane O’Sullivan (9) 68 net

Runner Up: Ted Broderick (15) 74 net

Third: Jim O’Leary (16) 77 net

______________________________________________________

BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB – FIXTURES:

13th September 2017 – Club Scramble 5pm for 5.30pm Last Scramble of the year 2017, please support.

14th September 2017 – Open Seniors 10am

15th September 2017 – Open Fridays contact Clubhouse at 064-6644440

16th/17th September 2017 – 18 hole Stableford

Sponsor: M D O’Shea Killarney.

_______________________________________________________

Kenmare

Friday Sept 9th. and Saturday Sept. 10th.

Brothers Golf Results.

1st. Slevin (Monaghan) – 168pts. Paul (8), John (12) and Mark (21)

2nd. O’Dwyer (Snr.) (Sneem) 164pts. Michael (13), David (15) and Pat (19)

3rd. O’Dwyer (Jnr.) (Kenmare) 161 pts. Gerald (12), David (20) and Patrick (20)

4th. MacGearailts (Kenmare) 161 pts. Thomas (7), Seamus (13) and Niall (16)

5th. Mitchell (Roscommon) 161 pts. Seamus (11), Dave (16) and Frank (24)

6th. Colleran (Roscommon) 161pts. Ger (11), Declan (14) and Niall916)

Best First Day – 84pts. – McCarthy Brs. (Bantry) Dermot (5), Cathal (8) and Cormac (22)

Best Second Day – 86pts. – Williams Brs. (Cork) Barry (2), Donal (4) and Conor (6)

Best Senior (over 60) Team – 156pts- Daly (Wexford) John, Cormac and Vincent.

Best Individual 36holes – Jean Marc Cavrel (9) 74pts. (33 and 41)

Best Individual (0-11) 36Holes – Joe Kennedy (5) 74pts (36 and 38)

Best Individual (12and over) 36 Holes – Bertie McSwiney 74pts.

Best Individual 18Hole day 1 – Billy McEvoy (13) 40pts.

Best Individual 18Holes day 2 – Conor McSwiney (8) 38pts. (OCB)

Thursday Autumn Gold Winner Tom O’Connor 18pts.

Men’s 18 Hole Singles Competition Sponsored by Sean Daly Killarney.

1st. James Murphy (8) 40pts. (OCB)

Castleisland

Monday September 4th – President’s Prize to Seniors

1st Con Murphy 25pts

2nd Tommy Lundie 24pts

3rd Ben Foley 22 pts

Wednesday September 6th – Open Mixed Scramble

1st Esther McCarthy, Breda O’ Connell, Willie Galvin, Tom Brennan

2nd Mary Scanlon, Tim Geaney, Tim Sugrue

Sunday September 10th, President’s Prize

1st John Manton (11) 39pts

2nd Jerry Lyons (26) 38pts

3rd Francis Fitzgerald (13) 38pts

4th Micheal Cunnane (15) 37pts

5th Seamus O’ Neill (8) 36pts

Best Gross Denis O’ Sullivan (6) 38pts

Division 1 Winner Daniel O’ Shea (10) 35pts

Division 2 Winner Thomas Hickey (14) 36pts

Division 3 Winner Brendan Keehan (23) 33pts

Fixtures

Senior 12 Hole open. Every Monday 10.30 to 11.30

Open Mixed Scramble. Every Wednesday, registration in the clubhouse at 10am

Sunday 17th 18Hole Single Stableford.