Kerry will tonight discover their opponent for the Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship semi-final.

Dublin and Kildare meet later in the inaugural Leinster under 20 football final.

The sides throw in at 7.30 at O’Connor Park in Tullamore.





It’s the first year of the new under 20 grade, with Dublin winning the last four titles in its previous under 21 format.