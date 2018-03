The Cashen Vale club have 2 fighters going forward to the National Boy 4 and Junior 1-2 Championships in Dublin this coming weekend.

That’s after their wins in the finals of the Munster Championships in Dungarvan.

Ryan Downey won his 5th consecutive Provincial title by defeating Dane Finn (St Nicholas) in the Junior 2. 50 kg, category.

Aaron McElligott stopped Cathal Cox from the (Southside) in the first round of their 70 kg Boy 4 bout.