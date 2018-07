Kerry’s future in this season’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship will be determined next Saturday.

They host Kildare in the Super 8s, in Killarney at 6 and need to win but are also hoping that Galway can defeat Monaghan.

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice