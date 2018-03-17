Kingdom Bid To Secure Allianz Football League Div One Status

Victory tonight could secure Kerry’s place in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League for next season.
The Kingdom host pointless Kildare in Tralee at 7 o’clock.
Kerry are 6th of the 8 sides in the Division, 2 points better off than Donegal.
Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice
National newspapers are reporting today that Anthony Maher’s groin injury may keep him out for the season.
Kildare boss Cian O’Neill has been speaking to KFM
Former Kingdom captains Ambrose O Donovan and Billy O’Shea
KFM commentator Ger McNally