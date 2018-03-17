Kingdom Bid To Secure Allianz Football League Div One Status

Victory tonight could secure Kerry’s place in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League for next season.

The Kingdom host pointless Kildare in Tralee at 7 o’clock.

Kerry are 6th of the 8 sides in the Division, 2 points better off than Donegal.

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/efkildare.mp3

National newspapers are reporting today that Anthony Maher’s groin injury may keep him out for the season.

Kildare boss Cian O’Neill has been speaking to KFM http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Cian-ONeill-vs-Mayo.mp3

Former Kingdom captains Ambrose O Donovan and Billy O’Shea http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/amilly.mp3