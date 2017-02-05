Kingdom Basketball Wrap

St Josephs defeated St Marys A 60-49 in Men Div 2 Pool 2.

In the Lee Strand Juveniles:

Girls U16 Div 1 winners were St Marys, 48-20 over Glenbeigh while Div 2 saw Gneeveguilla beat KCYMS 39-36.

In Boys U16 Div 1 KCYMS overcame Gneeveguilla 63-62.

In Boys U16 Div 2 plate TK Cougars defeated St Josephs 66-48.

Boys U16 Div 2 victors were St Annes, who beat Kenmare Kestrels 45-42.

In Girls U14 Div 3 group 2 St Josephs overcame St Colmans 32-12.

Boys U14 Div 1 winners were KCYMS, 34-28 over St Brendans while U14 Div 3 saw St Annes defeat TK Vixens 29-19.

In Girls U12 Div 2 group 2 Cahersiveen beat Kenmare Kestrels 30-12.

Today-

Basketball

Boys U18 Div 2: Cahersiveen v Glenbeigh Falcons at 6:30.

Girls U16 Div 2 Plate: St Josephs v St Bridgets at 7:30.

Girls U16 Div 3: Ballybunion Wildcats v St Pauls at 12:45.

Boys U16 Div 1: Cahersiveen v Tralee Imperials at 4:30.

Boys U16 Div 3: St Marys v Rathmore at 1; St Brendans v St Bridgets at 2.

Girls U14 Div 3 group 1: Kenmare Kestrels v Tralee Imperials at 10:45.

Boys U14 Div 2: St Brendans v TK Cougars at 12; Cahersiveen v Rathmore at 5:30.

Boys U14 Div 3: St Pauls v Gneeveguilla at 10; St Annes v St Colmans at 11.

Girls U12 Div 2 group 2: Gneeveguilla v Kenmare Kestrels at 4:30.

Girls U12 Div 3: St Marys v TK Cobras at 2; Gneeveguilla v St Colmans at 5:45.

Boys U 12 Cup: St Marys v Rathmore at 12.

Boys U12 Div 2: Gneeveguilla v Ballybunion Wildcats at 3:15.

Academy Boys Pool 2: Kenmare Kestrels v TK Bobcats at 12.

