Kingdom Basketball Wrap

Gneeveguilla have beaten TK Cougars 34-33 in Ladies Div 3.

In the Lee Strand juveniles:

There were wins in Boys U16 Div 3 for Ballybunion Wildcats, TK Vixens and Rathmore.

Ballybunion Wildcats beat St Bridgets 72-27, TK Vixens defeated St Brendans 59-30 and Rathmore overcame Gneeveguilla 68-53.

In Girls Under-12 Div 2 Plate St Bridgets were 32-21 winners over Ballybunion Wildcats.

Girls U12 Div 3 victors were TK Cougars, 43-25 against Gneeveguilla.

Boys U12 Div 2 saw Ballybunion Wildcats defeat Tralee Imperials 11-10.

In Boys U12 Div 3 plate TK Cougars beat Glenbeigh Falcons 27-12.

Ladies Div 3: Tralee Tigers v TK Vixens at 7:15.

In the Lee Strand Juveniles:

Girls U14 Div 2: St Annes v St Pauls at 8.

Girls U 12 Cup: Tralee Imperials v TK Bobcats at 6.

Girls U12 Div 3: Glenbeigh Falcons v St Bridgets at 6.

Boys U12 Div 2 Plate: St Josephs v Kenmare Kestrels at 8.

Boys U12 Div 2: Cahersiveen v St Pauls at 7.

