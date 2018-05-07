‘My Kind of Music’ CD proceeds to Kerry Parents & Friends

By
receptionradiokerry
-

There is a fabulous new CD out by Richard Lloyd Davies called ‘My Kind of Music’.  The CD is available in Casey’s Electrical, College Street, Killarney.  Cost €10.  All proceeds going to Kerry Parents and Friends Association – The Old Monastery, Killarney.  Please support KPFA by buying Richard’s CD

