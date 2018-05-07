‘My Kind of Music’ CD proceeds to Kerry Parents & Friends

There is a fabulous new CD out by Richard Lloyd Davies called ‘My Kind of Music’. The CD is available in Casey’s Electrical, College Street, Killarney. Cost €10. All proceeds going to Kerry Parents and Friends Association – The Old Monastery, Killarney. Please support KPFA by buying Richard’s CD
Two car crash at Asdee
A Crash has taken place on the Asdee to Ballylongford road. The two car collision took place at around 5pm at Asdee East. Emergency services are...
Woman airlifted to University Hospital Kerry from Carrauntoohil
Valentia Coast Guard have co-ordinated the rescue of a woman on Carrauntoohil this afternoon. The woman who is believed to be in her thirties got...
100 jobs secured as a Kerry construction company successfully exits examinership
100 hundred jobs have been secured as a Kerry construction company has successfully exited examinership. According to the Sunday Business Post Denis Moriarty the Kerries...
Time to Wake Up to Coastal Erosion – May 4th, 2018
Michael O’Shea of Malachy Walsh & Partners, Tralee has a background as a research engineer and has been involved with coastal erosion studies in...
Call from the Dáil – May 4th, 2018
Parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times Michael O’Regan returns for this week’s Call from the Dáil. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/calldail4.mp3
Not Good Enough: Lack of Reassurance for Women with Cervical Cancer Fears – May...
Teresa previously had treatment for pre-cancerous cells following a smear test and is now regularly tested. She was told by her GP she’d have...