Dr. Crokes take on Clare opposition this afternoon in the semi-final of the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship.

Clare outfit Kilmurry-Ibrickane are the visitors to Lewis Road in Killarney for a 2 o’clock start.

Harry O'Neill, Dr Crokes selector

Derrick Lynch of Clare FM says the Bannermen are ready for this one

Derrick Lynch has been speaking to the manager and captain of Kilmurry Ibrickane:

Captain Martin McMahon