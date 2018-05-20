Kilmoyley Victorious In North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Final

Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Final
Kilmoyley 3.11 Causeway 0.13
Munster Junior Camogie Final Called Off
The Munster Junior Camogie Final is off. Kerry were due to play Cork in Kilmallock but the decider has been postponed due to a bereavement...
Kerry Cricket News
Kerry have won against Balahadreen in the National Cup. Kerry were victorious by 8 wickets, reaching 105 for the loss of 3. Kerry are away to...
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Castleisland Mart Novice Club Football Championship Semi-Final Asdee 2-8 Knocknagoshel 2-5 The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues U14 Div 2 Beaufort 7-4 Corca Dhuibhne 1-1 Senior...
Cutting the Grog
According to Listowel alcohol and drugs counsellor Eileen Foley, by cutting down on drinking you could save yourself as much as €2,600 a year....
Between the Covers
With less than a fortnight to go to the Listowel Writers Week, their new incoming chair Catherine Moylan joined Deirdre for this months Between...
What is stalking?
Sharon Ni Bheolain is the latest well-known figure to become a victim of a stalker. However stalking is not limited to famous people. To...