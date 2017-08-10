Killorglin’s Puck Fair gets underway today.

Ireland’s original and oldest ‘Gathering Festival’ continues until Saturday.

The celebration revolves around the crowning of a wild mountain goat as King, in honour of a tradition and heritage that can be traced back as far back as 1613.

This year’s Queen of Puck, Caitlin Horgan of Scoil Mhuire in Killorglin, will crown ‘King Puck’ this evening, before a parade through the town.

The horse fair got underway early this morning; the cattle fair takes places tomorrow, with the dethronement parade and ceremony on Saturday.

Long-running Chairman of Puck Fair, Declan Mangan says it’s a hugely important part of Killorglin’s past and present.