Killorglin woman urges motorists to be aware of consequences of errant parking on vision impaired

A Killorglin woman has urged the public to be aware of the impact errant parking could have on the vision impaired and those with mobility issues.

Joan Ann Brosnan, who is blind, says she has encountered a number of issues at a bus stop at Library Place in Killorglin.

The National Council for the Blind has launched a campaign to ensure clear access for people who are vision impaired.

Joan Ann says after 5pm there is no traffic warden so cars often park where the bus is supposed to pull in.

This means the bus can’t pull in and when Joan Ann needs to alight, she has to exit the bus and walk out onto the road.

She has urged people to be more considerate and realise the consequences their actions have on others:

In a statement Kerry County Council says enforcement of parking rules is not in place on a 24-hour basis at this location.

The Council said it will review enforcement, adding there is an onus on all motorists to observe parking rules and to have regard for bus users and those with visual impairment.