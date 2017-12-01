Killorglin woman who made false rape allegation to be sentenced next year

A woman who made a false rape claim following a night out in Killarney will be sentenced next year.

27-year-old Jacinta O’Connor of 3 Steele Row, Killorglin was found guilty by a jury following a week-long trial of knowingly making a false report at Killarney Garda Station that an offence had occurred on 22nd September 2014.

The court heard Ms O’Connor was out drinking with friends in Killarney on the night of the All Ireland Football Final.

Around 4am, she entered Killarney Garda Station alleging she had been raped by a man with a foreign complexion behind the courthouse; she was taken to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit in Cork.

A male foreign national seen on CCTV walking behind Ms O’Connor was questioned by Gardai, his home searched and clothing seized.

Further CCTV footage showed Ms O’Connor leaving a nightclub with another man who was known to her; the pair had consensual sex in the underground carpark of a hotel.

When stills showing the pair walking together were presented to the accused she retracted her allegations.

Sergeant Leo Randles said a considerable amount of Garda hours were put into the allegation and agreed Ms O’Connor’s actions would be upsetting to other genuine victims of sexual crimes.

The foreign national, who was completely blameless, has since left the country.

Defence barrister Liz Murphy said her client had consumed an enormous amount of alcohol and when she saw the CCTV still she realised she had made an error and greatly regrets the distress caused to both men.

Ms Murphy said this conviction has a heavy moral weight.

However, Judge Tom O’Donnell said Ms O’Connor had brazened it out and had been found guilty by a jury after a week-long trial.

The judge said he needed time to consider the matter and adjourned the case to January 15th when a sentencing date will be set.