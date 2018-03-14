Killorglin woman who made false rape allegation given suspended sentence

A Killorglin woman who made a false rape allegation has been given a suspended sentence.

27-year-old Jacinta O’Connor of 3 Steele Row, Killorglin had been found guilty of knowingly making a false report at Killarney Garda Station that an offence had occurred on 22nd September 2014.

Ms O’Connor was out drinking with friends on the night of the All Ireland Football Final in 2014.

Around 4am, she entered Killarney Garda Station, alleging she had been raped by a man; she was subsequently found guilty of making a false report.

During the sentencing hearing, the court heard Ms O’Connor, who is now married, has no previous convictions.

She’s currently on medication and under the care of the Kerry Mental Health Service.

The court also heard Ms O’Connor has since found stability in her life and poses no risk of reoffending.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said Ms O’Connor had put innocent people at risk due to the false report, and a considerable amount of garda time was spent on the investigation.

He handed down a two-year-and-six-month suspended sentence at Tralee Circuit Court.