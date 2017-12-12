Killorglin training hub has potential to create hundreds of jobs

An IT hub in Killorglin focused on financial services has the potential to create hundreds of jobs.

The Killorglin Centre of Excellence for Applied Research, Co-Working and Co-Learning is among five Kerry projects selected for funding under the Ireland Regional Enterprises Fund.

The hub is supported by global financial services company FEXCO which already employs 850 people in Kerry; it is due to be completed in the next 18 months.

CEO of FEXCO, Denis McCarthy says it will help to ensure people in the county have access to skills and training in IT and software which will build the next generation of businesses in Kerry:

The Sneem Digital Hub, which was also selected for the national funding stream, has recently launched a new video and website promoting the work-life balance in the area.

The old dance hall in the village is being converted into office space with 29 work stations and will be completed in March.

Chair of the Sneem Digital Hub, Niall Scott says although Sneem is isolated it has lots to offer residents: