Killorglin traffic management plan won’t be considered until proposal for bypass and bridge

A full traffic management plan for Killorglin won’t be considered until there’s a proposal for a bypass and new bridge.

Kerry County Council says the solution to reduce tailbacks is a bypass linking the N70 and N72, and a new bridge crossing the River Laune.

They say until there’s a likely timeline for their construction, the preparation of a traffic management plan for Killorglin wouldn’t be an effective use of resources.

The local authority is also in negotiations with landowners in the Annadale Road area to provide additional car and coach parking, and an amenity area.

They were responding to Sinn Féin Cllr Damian Quigg, who called for the Square to be pedestrianised, and a shared access plan for Langford Street and Ardmoniel as part of a traffic management plan.