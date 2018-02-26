Killorglin tops list nationally of towns with more jobs than workers

Killorglin tops the list nationally of towns with more jobs than workers living locally.

Official figures from the National Planning Framework show that there are 2,038 jobs for a resident worker population of 922 in the mid Kerry town.

There’s a total of 63 areas across the country that have more jobs than workers living in the area, and Killorglin tops that list.

The data in the report shows that rural towns are losing up to 75% of their workers every day because there are no jobs available locally.

These towns are home to more than 57,000 workers, but fewer than 12,000 jobs are available.