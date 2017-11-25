Killorglin teen honoured by South and West Kerry Muncipal District

A Killorglin teenager has been honoured with a civic reception by members of the South and West Kerry Municipal District.

15-year-old Jack Nagle invented the ‘tractor safe lock’, which engages the handbrake when a driver leaves the seat.

The invention has won numerous awards, including the ABP Farm Safety Award and the best project at IT Tralee’s Sci Fest.

Cathaoirleach of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, Seamus Cosai Fitzgerald, led the councillors in congratulating the Killorglin teenager on his invention, saying if just one life is saved on a farm because of the ‘Tractor Safe Lock’, it’ll be an incredible achievement.

Councillor Fitzgerald added the county is very proud of Jack’s achievements thus far.