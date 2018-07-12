Killorglin Rowing Duo Set For Weekend Of World Cup Competition In Switzerland

Monika Dukarska from Killorglin Rowing Club and Aileen Crowley from Old Collegians Boat Club, but originally from Killorglin, will compete for Ireland at the World Cup III this weekend in Lucerne, Switzerland.

They’ll row in a heat tomorrow morning (Friday) with the competition culminating with a final on Sunday.

There are 12 entries in the Women’s Double Sculls, including the world record holders – New Zealand.





It will the final test for the Killorglin duo before the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria later this summer.