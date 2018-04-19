Killorglin Player Wins Basketballer Of The Year 2017/2018

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin player, Daniel Jokubaitis has been awarded the title of Basketball Player of the Year for 2017/2018.

He was chosen by fellow League teams and coaches and he will be honoured at the Annual Awards Ceremony in the National Basketball Arena Dublin in June.

The 23-year-old Lithuanian has been with the Killorglin team since 2017 after a spell in Germany.

Fellow player and assistant coach, Declan Wall, says the award is the icing on the cake following the team’s promotion to the Men’s Superleague.

AUDIO – DECLANWALL http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/declanwall.mp3

DCU Saints’ Dee Proby has been named the Men’s Super League basketball player of the season.

Proby finished the season as top scorer and top rebounder in the league, averaging 32 points and 19 rebounds per game.

The Women’s Super League player of the year has gone to DCU Mercy’s Sarah Woods.

She was M-V-P in the final as Mark Ingle’s side landed the National Cup this season.