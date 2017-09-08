Killorglin one of top Airbnb destinations for Irish travellers

Killorglin is one of the top destinations for Irish travellers according to Airbnb.

The website allows people to lease or rent short-term lodgings including holiday homes, apartments, homestays, hostel beds, and hotel rooms.

Figures from Airbnb show that this summer 280,000 Irish travellers stayed in Airbnbs around the world.

The data also shows that seven out of the top 10 destinations for Irish travellers were actually in Ireland with Killorglin ranked at number four.

Dungarvan in Co Waterford was the most popular destination.