Killorglin man remanded in custody for alleged theft of property worth over €3,000

A Killorglin man has been remanded in custody for the alleged theft of property worth over €3,000.

Michael O’Brien of 22 An Bainseach, Killorglin, is facing three charges of theft for incidents which allegedly happened on the 10th and 21st of May in the town.

Tralee District Court heard direction is needed from the DPP in relation to one of the charges, while disclosure orders were made in relation to the other charges.





At an earlier court sitting, it was alleged that 30-year-old Mr O’Brien stole a camera worth over €3,000, along with lens and accessories, from the Brand Geeks store in Killorglin.

Judge David Waters remanded Mr O’Brien in custody and adjourned the case until June 6th.