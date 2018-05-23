Killorglin man refused bail for alleged theft of property worth over €3,000

A Killorglin man has been refused bail for the alleged theft of property worth over €3,000.

Michael O’Brien of 22 An Bainseach, Killorglin, is facing three charges of theft for incidents which allegedly happened on the 10th and 21st of May in the town.

In Tralee District Court, Garda Brian O’Connor said the accused was seen on CCTV entering the premises from which property was stolen, and was arrested with the proceeds of the crime on his person the following day.





It’s alleged that 30-year-old Mr O’Brien stole a camera worth over €3,000, along with lens and accessories, from the Brand Geeks store in Killorglin on Monday of this week.

In response to Garda Inspector Tony Sugrue’s questioning, Mr O’Brien said he had been on heavy medication at the time and has since cut back.

An Garda Siochana objected to Mr O’Brien’s application for bail.

Judge David Waters refused to grant bail and remanded Mr O’Brien in custody until May 30th.