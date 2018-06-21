Killorglin man given seven-month prison sentence and 15-year driving disqualification

A Killorglin man has been given a seven-month prison sentence and disqualified from driving for 15 years.

Michael O’Brien of 22 An Bainseach, Killorglin was charged with burglary, theft, public order offences, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, arising from various offences over the past two years.





29-year-old Mr O’Brien, who had been in custody since May 23rd, had pleaded guilty to all charges.

Tralee District Court heard that on the 14th February 2018, Mr O’Brien stole money from a purse in the Rex Fox Inn, Glenbeigh.

When confronted, he returned the stolen money and departed; however, some time later, Mr O’Brien returned as he felt he’d repaid more money than he’d originally stolen.

In November 2016, Mr O’Brien was disqualified from driving for 15 years, arising from 12 previous convictions for no insurance.

In May of this year, he was stopped by gardaí for driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

On May 21st, Mr O’Brien stole a camera worth over €3,000, along with lens and accessories, from the Brand Geeks store in Killorglin.

The court heard Mr O’Brien has 79 previous convictions and was serving a suspended sentence when committing a number of offences.

Judge David Waters took into consideration a number of the charges when handing down a 7-month prison sentence, a 15-year driving disqualification and imposing €800 in fines.