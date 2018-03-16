Killorglin man charged with possession of over €11,000 worth of crystal meth has sentencing adjourned

A Killorglin man charged with possession of over €11,000 worth of crystal meth has had his sentencing adjourned.

32-year-old Davin Foley of 39 An Bainseach, Killorglin, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for sale or supply at the Glebe Car Park, Killarney, on the 25th October 2016.

In evidence, Sergeant Leo Randles said Mr Foley was apprehended following a surveillance operation in the Glebe Car Park, Killarney.

Gardaí observed the defendant take a package from a hired mailbox, intercepted his vehicle, and questioned him about the contents of the envelope.

The envelope contained two packs of methamphetamine, with a street value of over €11,300.

Tralee Circuit Court heard Mr Foley, who is currently unemployed, was to receive €100 for the collection and delivery of the drugs.

Defence Barrister Richard Liston said Mr Foley, who is a father-of-one, agreed to collect the package in an effort to pay off drug debts, and he’s currently undergoing counselling for his addiction.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said people who get involved in this type of enterprise have to take responsibility for their actions.

He adjourned the case until July 17th, when a date for sentencing will be set.