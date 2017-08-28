Killorglin insurance campaigner believes whole industry needs to be changed

A Killorglin man who is spearheading a campaign to reduce car insurance premiums believes the entire insurance industry needs to be changed.

Kian Griffin, who established Ireland Underground over a year ago, says insurance companies are still paying out on claims too easily without challenging them in court.

Kian believes fraud is a big issue including false claims and exaggerating injuries.

He had this to say on a proposal by government to change the law so insurance fraudsters could face jail time: