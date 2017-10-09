The Killorglin drama group presents ‘the real Mc Coy’ in the CYMS hall, Killorglin October 12Th and 13th

The Killorglin drama group presents the hilarious comedy ‘the real Mc Coy’ in the CYMS hall, Killorglin on Thursday and Friday, 12Th and 13th and again on oct 19th and 20th @ 8pm. Tickets €12, booking 087 2125697 !’

