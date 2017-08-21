Killorglin designer wins International Designer of the Year at the Rose of Tralee Fashion Show

Rose of Tralee International Festival fashion show -- Aidan O'Mahony Ex Kerry footballer and dancing with the stars winner pictured on the cat walk with model Siobhan Clifford during the Rose of Tralee fashion show at the Dome, Tralee, Co Kerry.

An award-winning Killorglin designer has been named International Designer of the Year at the Rose of Tralee Fashion Show.

Tina Griffin was among nine finalists in the inaugural competition at the Festival Dome last evening.

Her label Tina Griffin Designs specialises in bespoke garments for clients and often features in Ladies’ Day event finals.

Celia Holman-Lee, who organised the event, says the Rose of Tralee Fashion Show always encourages Irish designs and the International Designer of the Year Awards, sponsored by Cathriona’s Hair Group, underlines that support:

 

 

