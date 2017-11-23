Killorglin based FEXCO backing new aircraft leasing venture

Killorglin based company FEXCO Group is to back a new aircraft leasing venture.

Airborne Capital has plans to grow the business to have aircraft assets under management of over US $5 billion within the first five years of being set up.

Airborne Capital will act as a bridge between investors seeking bespoke investment solutions in the aviation space, and issuers requiring aviation financing.

FEXCO has identified financial services for aviation assets as an attractive long-term investment opportunity, and this has underpinned its decision to invest in Airborne Capital.

CEO of FEXCO, Denis McCarthy says they’re delighted to be working with the Airborne Capital team on this important initiative.