Killarney’s new graveyard to be operational by end of June

Killarney’s new public burial ground will become operational by the end of the month.

In response to a motion from Cllr Brendan Cronin at the Killarney Municipal District meeting, Kerry County Council said the facility at Knockeenduff will be in a position to accept burials from June 29th.

Construction works including car parking will be substantially complete by that date and additional works such as boundary walls will be finished during July.





The local authority told Cllr John Joe Culloty the CPO process is ongoing in relation to the settlement of the land acquisition process.