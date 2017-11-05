Killarney’s hoteliers express annoyance at report by World Rugby’s Technical Review group

Killarney’s hoteliers have expressed their annoyance at the recent report made by World Rugby’s Technical Review group.

The Group made comments about the town’s size and its inexperience at hosting large scale events.

Speaking in reaction to the report, Patrick O’Donoghue, Chairman of the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation says, for its size, Killarney has a disproportionately high number of hotels and guesthouses.

He also stated that Killarney has hosted the Irish Open four times, accommodating crowds in excess of 85,000.

Killarney currently has in excess of 2,500 hotel rooms and has the highest concentration of four and five-star hotels in Ireland.

World Rugby will decide on the host nation for the 2023 World Cup on November 15th.