Killarney Water Rescue looking for new members

Killarney Water Rescue is looking for new members.

The voluntary club assists in searching for people missing following water based inshore and coastal incidents.

They group, which was formed in 1995, has just seven members at the moment, and needs people for shore searches, sea and lakes searches training days, and fundraising.





They’re appealing for anyone interested to contact them.

Killarney Water Rescue is also hosting a skydive on the 3rd of June in Offaly, in order to fundraise for new equipment.

For more information contact Killarney Water Rescue on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Killarney-Water-Rescue-Search-Recovery-Unit-158034890942932/) or call 087 2359466.