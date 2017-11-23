Killarney Valley Classic and Vintage Club present €48,500 to chosen charities

The Killarney Valley Classic and Vintage Club presented cheques totalling €48,500 to representatives of this year’s chosen charities at a reception in the Innisfallen Hotel in Fossa.

The proceeds are from a number of events held by club members this year, including the South Kerry Ploughing Championship and Harvest Show, a project to restore a vintage 1968 Massey Ferguson tractor and a fundraising walk.

The 2017 main charities were the Kerry branch of Down Syndrome Ireland, the Kerry branch of the Irish Kidney Association, the Kerry-Cork Health Link Bus and the Irish Pilgrimage Trust.