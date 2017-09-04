Killarney in top 10 but Tralee could do better says litter survey

Killarney remains among Ireland’s cleanest towns, but Tralee could do much better and is still heavily littered in many areas.

That’s according to the latest survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL).

The report shows Killarney among the top ten cleanest towns in Ireland, but Tralee slipped to ‘moderately littered’ in 33rd position in the ranking of 40 towns and cities.

Over 90% of rural towns surveyed were deemed clean, while Dublin, Cork and Galway city centres all scored well.

The report for Tralee noted a fall-off in cleanliness in the town, as well as poor pavement surfaces and heavy littering at a derelict site at Godfrey Place.