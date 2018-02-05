Killarney superintendent says benefits of DNA will be utilised in Baby John probe

A lead officer investigating the murder of a baby found near Cahersiveen in 1984 says any benefit that DNA can contribute to the probe will be utilised.

Killarney Garda Superintendent Flor Murphy has been giving his reaction to a newspaper report that gardaí are examining whether a parent of the child left Kerry to go to the North.

Today’s Irish Independent reports that one garda line of inquiry is that a parent of ‘Baby John,’ the name given to the murdered child, left this county to go live in the North of Ireland.

The paper states that gardaí are examining the UK’s database as part of their effort to identify the baby boy’s parents.

The Irish Independent reports that so far cross-references of the Irish DNA database haven’t yielded matches to the sample taken from Baby John.

The baby, who was believed to be around five days old, was found stabbed to death on White Strand near Cahersiveen on April 14th, 1984.

Superintendent Flor Murphy would not comment on the DNA claim being made by the paper.

However, he’s told Radio Kerry News that any potential benefit that DNA can contribute to the investigation will be utilised by An Garda Síochána.