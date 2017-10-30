Killarney Students to present €1000 bursary as part of Hugh O’Flaherty Humanitarian Award

Killarney students are to present a €1000 bursary to the principal of a girls’ secondary school in South Sudan.

As a new element of the Hugh O’Flaherty Humanitarian Award, students from various schools in Killarney Parish will make the Bursary presentation to Sr Orla Treacy at a ceremony in the Killarney Avenue Hotel next Saturday.

South Sudan is one of the poorest nations and most fragile democracies in the world.

In South Sudan a 15-year-old girl is more likely to die in childbirth than she is to finish secondary school.

Sr Orla will speak at the ceremony about the challenges they face on a daily basis to educate the young people of South Sudan as a means of achieving liberty and climbing out of poverty and oppression.