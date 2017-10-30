Killarney Students to present €1000 bursary as part of Hugh O’Flaherty Humanitarian Award

28-11-2016: Students from The Monastery Boys National School, Killarney gather round the Hugh O’Flaherty Commemorative Grove of Mediterranean Trees in Muckross Arboretum on Monday as part of their submission for the European Tree of the Year 2017. The European wide competition commences in early February 2017 and details will be announced in January on how members of the public can vote to support the entry. Photo: Don MacMonagle Other Information: Killarney native, Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty was instrumental in saving many thousands of lives during the Nazi occupation of Rome during WW2 and this Grove of Mediterranean Trees was planted in his honour in the Muckross Arboretum in Killarney National Park in June 1994 to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the liberation of Rome on June 4th 1944. A poem titled “O’Flaherty’s Trees” by Brendan Kennelly dedicated to the Monsignor was read on that occasion by the poet and now forms the centrepiece plaque at the Grove. Monsignor Hugh’s old Alma Mater in Killarney is the Presentation Monastery (The Mon) and the students of The Mon have adopted him as their hero and role model. The students were photographed today embracing the Grove as a tribute to his memory. Also present were representatives of the Hugh O’Flaherty Memorial Society, Killarney Chamber of Tourism & Commerce and Killarney National Park.

Killarney students are to present a €1000 bursary to the principal of a girls’ secondary school in South Sudan.
As a new element of the Hugh O’Flaherty Humanitarian Award, students from various schools in Killarney Parish will make the Bursary presentation to Sr Orla Treacy at a ceremony in the Killarney Avenue Hotel next Saturday.
South Sudan is one of the poorest nations and most fragile democracies in the world.
In South Sudan a 15-year-old girl is more likely to die in childbirth than she is to finish secondary school.
Sr Orla will speak at the ceremony about the challenges they face on a daily basis to educate the young people of South Sudan as a means of achieving liberty and climbing out of poverty and oppression.

