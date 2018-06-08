Killarney students forced to run to exams due to traffic chaos

Some Leaving and Junior Certificate students sitting exams in Killarney this morning were forced to run to their exams after getting caught up in traffic chaos.

Temporary traffic lights at roadworks on Port Road resulted in long tailbacks, and students who were being dropped off to the secondary schools were among the many caught up.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin says it’s a disgrace that the traffic lights were switched on this morning.





He says he’s been given an assurance the lights won’t be turned on again, but says it’s not good enough.