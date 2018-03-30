Killarney street to be pedestrianised

Pedestrianisation is to be introduced overnight on a Killarney street.

It follows a vote taken by members of Killarney Municipal District on the plans for Plunkett Street.

Independent Cllr Donal Grady was against the move as he said the town was not properly prepared.

However, Cllr Michael Gleeson said pedestrianisation is vital to the heartbeat of Killarney which he believes will enhance the town as a tourist destination.

The plans will involve traffic calming measures to restrict vehicular access to Plunkett Street from the Main Street junction to Reen’s Pharmacy.

From Monday April 9th onwards between 7pm and 7am Plunkett Street will be pedestrianised on a permanent basis.

The council will also trial pedestrianisation on the street from 11am to 7am from tomorrow Saturday March 31st to Monday 9th April, from May 11th until May 21st and from June 29th to September 3rd.

Following these trial periods, a report will be prepared for councillors.

All businesses in Plunkett Street were contacted and three public submissions and an observation from Gardai were received on the plans; some concerns were raised about the potential impact on business and traffic.