Killarney Soroptimist Club annual Pancake/Coffee Morning Feb 13th

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Killarney Soroptimist Club are holding their annual Pancake/Coffee Morning.  This Tuesday13th Feb at the Killarney Avenue Hotel from 10.30 to 12 noon. All proceeds to DOWN SYNDROME KERRY and  KILLARNEY COMMUNITY SERVICES. Tickets €15

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR