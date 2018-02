A Killarney shop has sold a Euromillions ticket valued at €334,000.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at the Reeks Gateway Centra on the Tralee Road in the town for last night’s EuroMillions draw.

The lucky player scooped the match 5 plus lucky star prize of €334,000; they were just one number short of winning the €138 million jackpot.

The National Lottery is appealing to EuroMillions players in Kerry to check their tickets.