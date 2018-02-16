Killarney robbery accused says he believed complainant would put explicit photos of him online

A 27-year-old man accused of robbery says he believed the complainant was going to put explicit photos of him online.

Jason Coffey of Fossa, Killarney and previously of Killorglin and Abbeyfeale has pleaded not guilty to robbing the mobile phone of Liam Maguire at The Courtyard, Fairhill, Killarney on October 2nd 2017.

The accused earlier admitted to urinating in a public place.

Complainant Liam Maguire claims he told two men, including Jason Coffey, that it was unacceptable to urinate in a public place, and that he would call the guards and report him.

When the accused turned to leave, Mr Maguire claims he took photos of him to pass onto the gardaí to ease the identification process.

He adds, when an accomplice of Mr Coffey’s produced a hammer, he believed he was “fighting for his life.”

Following the altercation, the accused immediately handed the complainant’s phone into Killarney Garda Station, asking for gardaí on duty to remove any images or videos of him.

In a statement taken following the incident, Jason Coffey said he feared photos taken of his private parts would be posted on Facebook and YouTube by the complainant.

Mr Maguire denies he took the photos to obtain explicit images of Mr Coffey, and also denies the accused had asked him to stop recording a number of times.

Investigating Detective Garda Ger Murphy confirmed the three photos taken by Mr Maguire did not contain explicit details of Mr Coffey.