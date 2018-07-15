Killarney Racing Festival Starts Today

Petticoat, third in last year’s Cairn Rouge Stakes (3.30), could not be in better form before her second stab at the Listed contest at Killarney today after running out a convincing winner of a competitive fillies’ handicap on Irish Derby day at the Curragh on her latest start.

Petticoat will be joined in the line-up by fellow Godolphin-owned fillies Belle Boyd and Panstarr, while Aidan O’Brien runs Most Gifted, a winner since finishing second to Petticoat at the Curragh, Clear Skies and Hence.

Ado McGuinness has done a fine job of rejuvenating seemingly exposed sorts, Master Speaker and Aussie Valentine being two good recent examples, and the Dublin-based trainer is aiming to do the same with Georgian Bay, who tackles the mile handicap (3.00).





Henry de Bromhead, who broke new ground on the Flat recently by sending out his first two-year-old debut winner when Chicago May landed a Naas maiden, could be set for more fun on the Flat with Birth Of Venus holding obvious claims in the 1m3f fillies’ handicap (5.10).

Birth Of Venus scored over 1m1f at Gowran three weeks ago – when she stayed on well at the finish to get the better of Dawn Hoofer, a rival here – and shaped as though she would appreciate the longer trip of this €15,375 contest.

Day one of the Killarney festival is underway at 1.50pm and the ground is good to firm, good in places at the picturesque County Kerry track.