Killarney Races Friday Preview

Willie Mullins will be hoping that Lagostovegas can notch her third career victory at Killarney this evening when she tackles the At The Races Handicap Hurdle under Ruby Walsh (7.40).

She finished third in the amateur riders’ handicap at Galway before filling that same position in an ultra-competitive 2m 7f handicap hurdle later in the week at Ballybrit.

Looking ahead to today’s card is Dave Keena………………

Ronan Groome of The Irish Field expects Mullins and Walsh to prevail in the feature……………

The first race at Killarney is underway at 5.05pm and the going is yielding on the Flat track and good on the jumps course.

Transatlantic challenger Lady Aurelia leads a 12 strong field for the feature race on Day 3 of the York Ebor Festival, the Coolmore Nunthorpe.

Mike Vince looks ahead……..

York is Good to soft – good in places with a 1.55 start

Elsewhere, Newmarket is Good and off at 1.35

Ffos Las is Soft – good to soft in places and away at 2.15

Kilbeggan is Good to yielding with a 4.45 start

Goodwood is Good to soft- good in places and off at 5.10

Salisbury is Good to soft and away at 5.15

Hamilton is Good to soft with the opener at 5.30