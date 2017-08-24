Killarney Races Day 2 Preview

It’s Day 2 of The Killarney August Festival.

The feature today is The Laurels Pub & Restaurant Kingdom Gold Cup Handicap (5.30).

Looking ahead is Dave Keena…………..

Smart staying hurdler Snow Falcon, represents Noel Meade, who has booked Colin Keane to ride the seven-year-old.

Clongowes has been a model of consistency this season, winning twice and finishing runner-up on his other five starts.

The Jim Bolger-trained three-year-old will be tackling the distance for the first time.

The 13-runner line-up also includes the Jarlath Fahey-trained six-year-old Sea The Lion.

Ronan Groome of The Irish Field admits it’s a very open race…………..

Racing begins 4.30 and the going is currently Soft on the flat track and yielding on the jumps course.

Elsewhere, The Darley Yorkshire Oaks is the feature at York

Conditions continue to improve as Mike Vince now reports………

Stratford is Good and off at 1.40

Chepstow is Good to Soft with a 2.05 start

Fontwell is Good to firm – good in places and away at 4.45

Hamilton is Soft- good to soft in places and off at 5.10