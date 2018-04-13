Killarney parent called for better playground facilities for children with disabilities

A Killarney parent has called for better playground facilities for children with disabilities.

Steve O’Mahony says his 2-year-old daughter Alexis, who has a disability, is limited when she goes to local playgrounds.

He believes the guidelines are in place for the provision of play facilities for those with disabilities, however, most playgrounds are not designed with this in mind.

Mr O’Mahony says many playgrounds in the county are well-developed and provide great facilities for able-bodied children; however, he says children with disabilities need an outlet to develop their own sensory and social skills.