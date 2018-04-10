Killarney is numb after Gap of Dunloe tragedy says councillor

A Killarney councillor says the community is offering its help and support to the relatives of two American tourists who were killed in an accident on the Gap of Dunloe yesterday.

The man and woman were travelling on a pony and trap when the incident happened yesterday afternoon.

Cllr Donal Grady of the Killarney Municipal District says people are devastated by the tragedy.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Donal1.mp3

Donal Grady, who’s a member of Kerry County Council, says if the local authority can help the bereaved family in any way, it will assist.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin has offered his condolences to the families of the tourists who lost their lives.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has also expressed its sympathy and support to the family, as has the Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District.

Cllr Niall Kelleher said the incident has caused great shock and upset throughout the entire community.

The Fianna Fail cllr has offered his help to the relatives of the deceased and said a very dark cloud is over the Gap of Dunloe as everyone tries to come to terms with what happened.

He’s also urging locals to help gardaí piece together what happened: