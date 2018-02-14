The Killarney NCT Centre has one of the highest pass rates in the country.

According to data released by the Road Safety Authority, over 18,500 (18,581) cars were tested in the centre in 2017, with over half passing on their first attempt.

In 2017, the National Car Testing Service examined over 1.3 million cars nationwide, while 18,581 cars were tested at the Killarney NCT Centre.

Of these, over 10,000 (10,094) passed on their first attempt, representing a success rate of 54%, which is one of the highest recorded nationally.

Over 8,300 cars failed on their first test, with a further 53 being classified as ‘Fail – Dangerous’.

A ‘Fail – Dangerous’ is when a vehicle has a defect that constitutes a direct and immediate risk to road safety, such that the vehicle should not be used on the road under any circumstances.

Additionally, 118 car tests didn’t go ahead in the Killarney NCT Centre last year, due to the owner not presenting valid identification.