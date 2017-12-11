Killarney Native Honoured By London Irish Motor Club

The London Irish Motor Club has honoured Killarney native Mick Smith as its club person of the year at the club’s awards night.

Smith, who recently celebrated his 70th birthday, was honoured for the pivotal role he played in re-forming the club three years ago.

He is a regular visitor to Kerry having contested both the Rally of the Lakes and the Killarney Historic Rally on several occasions in the past in a variety of historic specification rally cars.

He attended this year’s Circuit of Kerry as a spectator and is a regular competitor on Belgian events having led a five car London Irish Motor Club team to great success on this year’s Flanders International Rally Challenge.